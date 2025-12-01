Illinois Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
1. DePaul Prep
Record: 4-0
Outlook: No surprises here. DePaul is off to a hot start winning all three of their games by double digits. Toledo bound Rashaun Porter has been excellent so far. They’re set to play Loyola Academy on Friday.
2. Marist
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Marist has looked like one of the best teams in the state through three games. Their next game is against King on Friday.
3. Warren
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Warren made easy work of their first game vs. Rockford East. They have a Top 10 matchup vs. Curie coming up this Saturday.
4. East St. Louis
Record: 1-1
Outlook: The Flyers split a pair of games vs. tough competition in Dallas, TX. Penn State bound Jamo White was tremendous. Transfer point guard Phillip Jones added double figures in both games. Up next is a home game vs. Edwardsville on Friday.
5. Loyola Academy
Record: 4-0
Outlook: The Ramblers look like one of the best defensive teams in the state. They’ll be tested vs. DePaul on Friday in what will be the game of the week in Illinois.
6. Bolingbrook
Record: 2-0
Outlook: The Raiders have passed their early tests. This is a big week with games vs. Romeoville, Oswego, and Homewood-Flossmoor on tap.
7. St. Ignatius
Record: 4-0
Outlook: The biggest riser of the season so far. Winning four games including a four point win vs. Benet lands the Wolfpack well within the Top 10.
8. Benet
Record: 3-1
Outlook: Benet lost to St. Ignatius on the road. They’ll look to regroup vs. Roman Catholic out of Philadelphia on Friday.
9. Curie
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Curie starts their season on the road vs. Crane on Thursday.
10. New Trier
Record: 3-1
Outlook: It’s a 3-1 start for the Tevians with their only loss coming to No. 4 Loyola Academy. Their next game will be against Maine South on Thursday.
11. Kankakee
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Kankakee stars their season vs. Mahomet-Seymour on Tuesday.
12. Rich Township
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Two strong wins for Rich Township to start the season. They’re set to play Bogan on Tuesday.
13. Whitney Young
Record: 3-0
Outlook: The Dolphins escaped in an overtime win over 21st Century Charter last week. Their next game is against Payton College Prep.
14. Lincoln Park
Record: 3-0
Outlook: The Lions are building momentum. This week features games vs. Amundsen and Hyde Park.
15. Evanston
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Evanston and Fremd are on a collision course for their game Monday night. The winner will almost certainly be a riser in the next update.
16. Fremd
Record: 3-0
Outlook: This is a group who has asserted themselves early on. Jordan Williams scored 32 points vs. Romeoville. Their game vs. Evanston on Monday night will be a big early test.
17. Simeon
Record: 3-0
Outlook: The Wolverines are putting on a show offensively. They defeated Manley by a score fo 81-52.
18. Oswego East
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Mason Lockett looks like a contender for Mr. Basketball. The Wolves next game will be against Plainfield East on Tuesday.
19. Waukegan
Record: 3-1
Outlook: The Bulldogs dropped a close two point loss to Cary-Grove after winning their first three.
20. Homewood-Flossmoor
Record: 3-0
Outlook: The first three games have been business as usual for the Vikings. Their game vs. Bolingbrook on Saturday will say a lot about where each team is at.
21. St. Laurence
Record: 4-0
Outlook: Four games in, four wins down for the Vikings. Their next game is against Comer on Wednesday.
22. Glenbard East
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Glenbard East showed they’re the best in the district defeating North, South, and West to start the season.
23. Kenwood
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Broncos have a full week on the horizon with games vs. Farragut, Dyett, and Whitney Young in the next six days.
24. Barrington
Record: 3-1
Outlook: Barrington has been impressive during their three wins with the sole loss coming to 19th ranked Waukegan.
25. Rock Island
Record: 2-0
Outlook: This team will go as far as Deven Marshall goes. So far he has inspired hope in that statement. He set the school record with 53 points in their last game.