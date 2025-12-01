High School

Illinois Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

DePaul holds the top spot while Loyola Academy and St. Ignatius rise

Sean West

East St. Louis was one of the few teams who traveled out of state to start their season. / Photo Credit: Hoopfest Basketball

1. DePaul Prep

Record: 4-0

Outlook: No surprises here. DePaul is off to a hot start winning all three of their games by double digits. Toledo bound Rashaun Porter has been excellent so far. They’re set to play Loyola Academy on Friday. 

2. Marist

Record: 3-0

Outlook: Marist has looked like one of the best teams in the state through three games. Their next game is against King on Friday. 

3. Warren

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Warren made easy work of their first game vs. Rockford East. They have a Top 10 matchup vs. Curie coming up this Saturday. 

4. East St. Louis

Record: 1-1

Outlook: The Flyers split a pair of games vs. tough competition in Dallas, TX. Penn State bound Jamo White was tremendous. Transfer point guard Phillip Jones added double figures in both games. Up next is a home game vs. Edwardsville on Friday. 

5. Loyola Academy

Record: 4-0

Outlook: The Ramblers look like one of the best defensive teams in the state. They’ll be tested vs. DePaul on Friday in what will be the game of the week in Illinois. 

6. Bolingbrook

Record: 2-0

Outlook: The Raiders have passed their early tests. This is a big week with games vs. Romeoville, Oswego, and Homewood-Flossmoor on tap. 

7. St. Ignatius

Record: 4-0

Outlook: The biggest riser of the season so far. Winning four games including a four point win vs. Benet lands the Wolfpack well within the Top 10. 

8. Benet

Record: 3-1

Outlook: Benet lost to St. Ignatius on the road. They’ll look to regroup vs. Roman Catholic out of Philadelphia on Friday. 

9. Curie

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Curie starts their season on the road vs. Crane on Thursday. 

10. New Trier

Record: 3-1

Outlook: It’s a 3-1 start for the Tevians with their only loss coming to No. 4 Loyola Academy. Their next game will be against Maine South on Thursday. 

11. Kankakee

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Kankakee stars their season vs. Mahomet-Seymour on Tuesday. 

12. Rich Township

Record: 2-0

Outlook: Two strong wins for Rich Township to start the season. They’re set to play Bogan on Tuesday. 

13. Whitney Young

Record: 3-0

Outlook: The Dolphins escaped in an overtime win over 21st Century Charter last week. Their next game is against Payton College Prep.

14. Lincoln Park

Record: 3-0

Outlook: The Lions are building momentum. This week features games vs. Amundsen and Hyde Park.

15. Evanston

Record: 3-0

Outlook: Evanston and Fremd are on a collision course for their game Monday night. The winner will almost certainly be a riser in the next update. 

16. Fremd

Record: 3-0

Outlook: This is a group who has asserted themselves early on. Jordan Williams scored 32 points vs. Romeoville. Their game vs. Evanston on Monday night will be a big early test. 

17. Simeon

Record: 3-0

Outlook: The Wolverines are putting on a show offensively. They defeated Manley by a score fo 81-52. 

18. Oswego East

Record: 3-0

Outlook: Mason Lockett looks like a contender for Mr. Basketball. The Wolves next game will be against Plainfield East on Tuesday. 

19. Waukegan

Record: 3-1

Outlook: The Bulldogs dropped a close two point loss to Cary-Grove after winning their first three. 

20. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 3-0

Outlook: The first three games have been business as usual for the Vikings. Their game vs. Bolingbrook on Saturday will say a lot about where each team is at. 

21. St. Laurence

Record: 4-0

Outlook: Four games in, four wins down for the Vikings. Their next game is against Comer on Wednesday. 

22. Glenbard East

Record: 3-0

Outlook: Glenbard East showed they’re the best in the district defeating North, South, and West to start the season. 

23. Kenwood

Record: 1-0

Outlook: The Broncos have a full week on the horizon with games vs. Farragut, Dyett, and Whitney Young in the next six days. 

24. Barrington

Record: 3-1

Outlook: Barrington has been impressive during their three wins with the sole loss coming to 19th ranked Waukegan. 

25. Rock Island

Record: 2-0

Outlook: This team will go as far as Deven Marshall goes. So far he has inspired hope in that statement. He set the school record with 53 points in their last game. 

SEAN WEST

Sean West is a multimedia specialist who has been covering sports in the St. Louis & Missouri region since 2018. His specialties are high school basketball and football, in addition to the recruiting landscape of the Midwest. He has a skilled background in videography, documenting compelling storylines surrounding these sports.

