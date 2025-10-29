Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 29, 2025
While Lincoln-Way East took a major tumple in this week's Illinois High School Football Top 25 Rankings, from No. 3 to No. 14, two other area teams – Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West – found their way into the Top 25, at No. 22 and No. 23, respectively. In addition, Glenbrook South joined the rankings this week as well.
1. Mount Carmel (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Loyola 35-24
Up next: 8A, vs. Loyola, Nov. 1
Emmett Dowling passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Caravan erased a 17-14 third-quarter deficit.
2. East St. Louis (6-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) 38-14
Up next: 6A, vs. Plainfield East, Oct. 31
Myson Cook-Johnson had 14 carries for 101 yards and a TD for the Flyers, whose three losses have all come to national powers: IMG, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) and Bishop Gorman (Nev.).
3. Brother Rice (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 21-13
Up next: 7A, vs. Jefferson, Oct. 31
Army commit CJ Gray passed for one TD and ran for another, while Austin Mrskos ran a fumble back for a defensive score.
4. Maine South (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Deerfield 56-14
Up next: 8A, vs. Downers Grove South, Oct. 31
Jake Davis had three catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Nazareth (8-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. St. Francis 42-16
Up next: 6A, vs. Hononegah, Nov. 1
Jackson Failla threw a pair of touchdown passes to Trenton Walker and also ran 45 yards for a TD.
6. Montini (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. St. Laurence 23-0
Up next: 4A, vs. Urban Prep-Bronzeville, Nov. 1
Isaac Alexander ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns, while Israel Abrams threw for 289 yards and a TD.
7. Glenbard West (8-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Proviso West 49-0
Up next: 7A, vs. Willowbrook, Nov. 1
The Hilltoppers earned their second shutout of the season and won the West Suburban Silver title outright.
8. Barrington (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Hoffman Estates 38-19
Up next: 8A, vs. Elgin, Oct. 31
Luke Tepas threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score.
9. Fremd (8-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Schaumburg 41-7
Up next: 8A, vs. Huntley, Oct. 31
Northwestern-bound Johnny O'Brien passed for 383 yards and five touchdowns.
10. Warren (8-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Lost week: Def. Libertyville 49-21
Up next: 8A, vs. New Trier, Nov. 1
Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart ran for 227 yards and five TDs, pushing his season totals to 2,456 yards and 42 TDs.
11. Downers Grove North (7-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Proviso East 47-0
Up next: 7A, vs. Prospect, Oct. 31
The Trojans led 40-0 at halftime en route to their third shutout of the season.
12. Batavia (7-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Wheaton Warrenville South 45-12
Up next: 7A, vs. Hoffman Estates, Oct. 31
Brett Berggren had 165 yards and three touchdowns on eight touches.
13. Prairie Ridge (9-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Crystal Lake South 54-26
Up next: 5A, vs. Vernon Hills, Oct. 31
Logan Thennes had a 66-yard touchdown run and a pick-six, while Luke Vanderwiel ran for two TDs and threw a 67-yard scoring pass.
14. Lincoln-Way East (7-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Sandburg 21-13
Up next: 8A, vs. Stevenson, Oct. 31
The Griffins suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2004 as USC-bound quarterback Jonas Williams and Illinois-bound edge Jacob Alexander sat out with injuries.
15. Lyons (7-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. York 34-26
Up next: 8A, vs. York, Oct. 31
EJ Kuhlman ran 43 times for a program-record 246 yards and three touchdowns.
16. Carmel (7-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Fenwick 38-24
Up next: 7A, vs. Normal, Nov. 1
Nebraska commit Trae Taylor passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 50 yards and a TD.
17. Fenwick (6-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Carmel 38-24
Up next: 6A, at Kennedy, Nov. 1
Jamen Williams threw for 144 yards, including a 92-yard TD to Ralphiel Stewart, also ran for a score.
18. York (6-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Lyons 34-26
Up next: 8A, at Lyons, Oct. 31
Henry Duda ran 23 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
19. St. Charles North (8-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Lake Park 35-16
Up next: 7A, vs. United, Oct. 31
JT Padron passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.
20. Hersey (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Rolling Meadows 54-14
Up next: 7A, vs. Payton, Oct. 31
Brandon Jenkins ran 23 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
21. Bradley-Bourbonnais (8-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Andrew 53-41
Up next: 6A, vs. Shepard, Oct. 31
Kyren Edmon had 162 yards and three TDs on seven touches, while Rontez Smith had six catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
22. Lincoln-Way Central (8-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Rich 48-8
Up next: 7A, vs. Reavis, Oct. 31
The Knights take a five-game winning streak into the postseason.
23. Lincoln-Way West (8-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Stagg 49-0
Up next: 7A, vs. Lincoln Park, Oct. 31
The Warriors bounced back from their first loss of the season to earn their first shutout.
24. Glenbrook South (7-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. New Trier 45-0
Up next: vs. Minooka, Oct. 31
Andrew Bonvechio finished the regular season with 2,117 passing yards and 26 TDs through the air.
25. St. Francis (6-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Lost to Nazareth 42-16
Up next: 5A, at Morgan Park, Nov. 1
Brock Phillip ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns.