High School On SI Power 25 National Football Rankings – Dec. 7, 2025
St. Frances Academy’s game this week against Utah 6A champion Corner Canyon is being billed as the Panthers’ chance to cement a national championship.
But what if the real national championship game won’t be held until the following week?
No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Carrollton advanced to the Georgia Class 6A championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, with the winner having a real argument that they should finish atop the High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings in two weeks.
And don’t forget a couple of unbeatens also on pace to capture state championships in No. 5 Edna Karr (Louisiana) and No. 6 Southlake Carroll (Texas).
One team that won’t be in contention is North Crowley after last year’s Texas Class 6A Division I champions fell to No. 12 Allen in the quarterfinals to drop out of the Power 25. Taking the Panthers’ place in the rankings is Mount Carmel, which moved up to Class 8A in Illinois and won its fourth consecutive state title to climb to No. 21 this week.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah), Dec. 10
2. Buford (Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Valdosta (Ga.) 39-7
Lowdown: The Wolves leaned on their defense, which grabbed four interceptions, until the offense got untracked midway through the third quarter to expand upon an 11-7 lead.
Next up: vs. No. 3 Carrollton, Class 6A championship, Dec. 16
3. Carrollton (Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 48-21
Lowdown: The Trojans advanced to their third state final in four years, building a 27-0 halftime lead as senior RB Cameron Wood ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. No. 2 Buford, Class 6A championship, Dec. 16
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Season over
5. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) 17-10
Lowdown: The Cougars earned their 26th consecutive win and a shot at defending their Louisiana Division I Select title when Nicholls State signee Romeo Brown recovered a fumble at their 12-yard line with 1:27 remaining as the Bears drove for a potential tying score.
Next up: vs. St. Augustine (New Orleans), Division I Select championship, Dec. 12
6. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Guyer (Denton, Texas) 51-19
Lowdown: The Dragons just keep rolling along as University of Pittsburgh signee QB Angelo Renda threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, helping them score 38 unanswered points to blow the game open.
Next up: vs. Desoto (Texas), Class 6A Division II semifinals, Dec. 5
7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Season over
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Riverdale (Fort Myers, Fla.) 45-13
Lowdown: The Raiders led 17-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at halftime as they ended Riverdale’s run to their first state semifinal thanks in part to senior QB Mason Mallory, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. However, will they have Georgia signee DB Justice Fitzpatrick for the title game as they continue their quest to extend their state-record streak of state championships to seven in a row?
Next up: vs. Lakeland (Fla.), Class 5A championship, Dec. 11
9. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Season over
10. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 11 Santa Margarita, CIF Open Division championship, Dec. 13
11. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (10-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 10 De La Salle, CIF Open Division championship, Dec. 13
12. Allen (Texas) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. then-No. 15 North Crowley 33-21
Lowdown: The Eagles ousted the defending state champion Panthers, avenging a pair of playoff losses the previous two seasons to capture the regional title and reach their first state semifinal since 2018. Florida Atlantic signee QB Jeremiah Daoud threw three touchdowns passes as Allen built a 28-7 lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter.
Next up: vs. Duncanville (Texas), Class 6A Division I semifinals, Dec. 12
13. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 13-7
Lowdown: The Whirlies won the 7A West regional title by beating the Warriors for the second straight year in the final, with 5-star Tennessee signee QB Faizon Brandon and junior safety E.J. Davis making big plays when needed to lead the defending state champions back to the final.
Next up: vs. Clayton (N.C.), Class 7A championship, Dec. 12
14. Bixby (Okla.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Owasso (Okla.) 31-17
Lowdown: The Spartans won their eighth consecutive state title and 11th in 12 seasons, beating one of their top rivals in the Class 6A-I final, but it wasn’t easy. Senior QB Carson Kirby’s 5-yard scramble for a score with 8:38 remaining gave them some breathing room, pushing their lead to 24-14.
Next up: Season over
15. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) 35-0
Lowdown: The Lions advanced to a state-record 10th consecutive state final and will seek their eighth title during the stretch (and fifth in a row) thanks to a suffocating defensive effort that held the Conquerors to 140 total yards while Florida State signee WR Jasen Lopez caught two touchdown passes.
Next up: vs. Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Class 1A championship, Dec. 11
16. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Iowa Colony (Rosharon, Texas) 45-35
Lowdown: RB Landen Williams-Callis was named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year earlier in the day, then showed why by rushing for five touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a second straight Region 3 title as they seek a second consecutive 5A Division II title.
Next up: vs. Boerne (Texas), Class 5A Division II semifinals, Dec. 12
17. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The craziness surrounding the Gainesville-Langston Hughes quarterfinal spilled over to the other side of the bracket, as the Yellowjackets’ semifinal game was pushed to Dec. 11 to accommodate all the schedule changes.
Next up: vs. Roswell (Ga.), Class 5A semifinals, Dec. 11
18. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Season over
19. Detroit Catholic Central (14-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Season over
20. Brownsburg (Ind.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Season over
21. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (14-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Oswego (Ill.) 20-3
Lowdown: The Caravan won the past three 7A titles before moving up to 8A this year, but the story remained the same — yet another championship under the tutelage of former Northern Illinois star Jordan Lynch as QB Emmet Dowling threw for 109 yards and a touchdown while Gavin Conjar returned a blocked punt for another score.
Next up: Season over
22. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Season over
23. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Season over
24. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Season over
25. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Season over
Dropped Out
14. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas)
Under Consideration
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)