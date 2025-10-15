Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 15, 2025
The 2025 Illinois high school football regular season rolls on, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings. Providence and Carmel join the rankings this week.
Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 15, 2025
1. Mount Carmel (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 35-7
Up next: vs. Fenwick, Oct. 17
Emmett Dowling passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to Marshaun Thornton — and also ran for a TD.
2. Lincoln-Way East (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 42-14
Up next: at Naperville North, Oct. 17
USC commit Jonas Williams passed for four more TDs, pushing his state-record career total to 135. He also ran for a score.
3. East St. Louis (5-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Belleville East 55-7
Up next: vs. O'Fallon, Oct. 17
Myson Johnson-Cook had seven carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Amir Tillman ran for three TDs.
4. Brother Rice (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Niles Notre Dame 54-14
Up next: vs. St. Laurence, Oct. 17
Army commit CJ Gray completed 13 of 14 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Jovan Green had seven catches for 111 yards and three TDs.
5. Glenbard West (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 44-20
Up next: at York, Oct. 17
Jamarcus Kelly had 19 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
6. Maine South (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Glenbrook North 56-0
Up next: vs. Glenbrook South, Oct. 17
Indiana commit Jameson Purcell passed for 235 yards and five touchdowns in two quarters.
7. Nazareth (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. De La Salle 43-0
Up next: at Benet, Oct. 17
Jackson Failla threw two touchdown passes to Illinois State commit Jake Cestone and Charles Calhoun ran for two scores.
8. Downers Grove North (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. York 41-28
Up next: at Lyons, Oct. 17
Minnesota-bound quarterback Owen Lansu returned from a broken left (non-throwing) arm and passed for 388 yards and four TDs Oliver Thulin had eight catches for 195 yards and three scores.
9. Barrington (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Fremd 23-7
Up next: at Schaumburg, Oct. 17
Lamar Osterhues rushed for 107 yards and two TDs, while Luke Tepas had 197 total yards and a 40-yard TD run.
10. Fremd (6-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Barrington 23-7
Up next: vs. Palatine, Oct. 17
Northwestern-bound quarterback Johnny O'Brien missed the game because of injury. Backup Will Smith passed for 156 yards.
11. Batavia (5-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Wheaton North 28-7
Up next: vs. St. Charles East, Oct. 17
Michael Vander Luitgaren threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to Brett Berggren..
12. Prairie Ridge (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Crystal Lake Central 35-14
Up next: at Dundee-Crown, Oct. 17
Luke Vanderwiel ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
13. Warren (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Lost week: Def. Stevenson 28-13
Up next: at Lake Zurich, Oct. 17
Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart ran 31 times for 175 yards and four TDs, pushing his season totals to 209 carries for 1,892 yards and 32 TDs.
14. Providence (5-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Loyola 21-20
Up next: at Marian Catholic, Oct. 17
Broden Mackert ran for two touchdowns to power the Celtics' upset.
15. Loyola (4-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Providence 21-20
Up next: vs. Carmel, Oct. 17
Matthew Lee passed for two touchdowns, but the Ramblers' two-point conversion try in the closing seconds came up short as Providence held on.
16. Glenbrook South (6-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Deerfield 42-0
Up next: at Maine South, Oct. 17
Andrew Bonvechio completed 10 of 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
17. Montini (7-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. St. Viator 49-3
Up next: at St. Ignatius, Oct. 17
Israel Abrams was 15 of 19 passing for 232 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.
18. Fenwick (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Benet 48-7
Up next: at Mount Carmel, Oct. 17
Brother Tommy and Jake Thies ran for two touchdowns each, and Jamen Williams passed for 210 yards and one TD.
19. Lyons (5-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 32-6
Up next: vs. Downers Grove North, Oct. 17
Jack Slightom threw for 200 yards and three TDs, two of them to Grant Smith.
20. Lincoln-Way West (7-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Lapeer (Mich.) 49-7
Up next: vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, Oct. 17
The Warriors had an early pick-six from RJ Boye en route to a 27-0 halftime lead.
21. Kankakee (5-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Bloom 48-0
Up next: at Thornton, Oct. 17
Phillip Turner threw for 169 yards and three TDs.
22. St. Charles North (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Wheaton-Warrenville South 33-7
Up next: vs. Glenbard North, Oct. 17
JT Padron threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke, who had 138 receiving yards.
23. York (5-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 41-28
Up next: vs. Glenbard West, Oct. 17
Zack Assaad passed for 153 yards after starting quarterback Dominic Alfano was injured.
24. Carmel (5-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. DePaul Prep 54-14
Up next: at Loyola, Oct. 17
Nebraska commit Trae Taylor passed for 431 yards and four TDs, and also ran for 52 yards.
25. Morris (7-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Ottawa 42-0
Up next: vs. Sycamore, Oct. 17
Mick Smith ran for two touchdowns and Luis Loza ran a punt back for a score.
