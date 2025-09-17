Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
Brother Rice moves into the Top of this week's Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, ahead of a key matchup with Loyola, and Oswego enters the rankings.
1. Mount Carmel (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Nazareth 42-23
Up next: at St. Ignatius, Sept. 19
Emmett Dowling threw a pair of touchdown passes to Quention Burrell and finished with 209 total yards for the Caravan.
2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 56-7
Up next: at Lockport, Sept. 19
USC commit Jonas Williams threw three touchdowns — two to Jayden Cawthon — in the first half as the Griffins opened a 35-0 lead en route to the easy win.
3. Loyola (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. St. Francis 43-21
Up next: at Brother Rice, Sept. 19
Sophomore Jordan McKinley ran for two touchdowns from the Wildcat formation and caught two TD passes from fellow soph Matthew Lee.
4. East St. Louis (1-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 35-10
Up next: at Alton, Sept. 19
Ahmad Coleman ran 11 times for 104 yards and a TD for the Flyers in the road loss.
5. Brother Rice (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. St. Rita 28-10
Up next: vs. Loyola, Sept. 19
Jaylin Green ran for two touchdowns and caught a 69-yard TD pass from CJ Gray to pace the Crusaders.
6. Fremd (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Evanston 34-6
Up next: at New Trier, Sept. 19
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien was 17-of-26 passing for 283 yards with three total TDs for the Vikings.
7. Nazareth (2-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 42-23
Up next: at IC Catholic, Sept. 19
Frankie Nichols passed for 165 yards and two TDs, and also ran for 47 yards for the Roadrunners.
8. Glenbard West (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 26-7
Up next: vs. Downers Grove North, Sept. 20
Mqx Hetlet scored a pair of touchdowns and the Hilltoppers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the upstart Huskies.
9. Maine South (2-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Palatine 52-6
Up next: at Barrington, Sept. 19
The Hawks shut down the Pirates' high-flying offense and Indiana commit Jameson Purcell passed for 192 yards and two TDs.
10. Downers Grove North (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 9-7
Up next: vs. Hinsdale Central, Sept. 12
With Minnesota commit Owen Lansu out injured, Kevin Jay threw the game-winning 26-yard TD pass to Illinois commit Will Vala with 1:28 left.
11. Prairie Ridge (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Hampshire 52-21
Up next: at Burlington Central, Sept. 19
Luke Vanderwiel ran nine times for 88 yards and two TDs, and also threw for a touchdown as the Wolves rolled.
12. Batavia (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Glenbard North 41-13
Up next: at Lake Park, Sept. 19
Henry Hahn had 90 of the Bulldogs' 240 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the easy win.
13. Warren (2-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Lost week: Def. Lake Forest 22-6
Up next: at Waukegan, 7 p.m.
Illinois commit Aaron Stewart ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils.
14. St. Francis (2-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Loyola 43-21
Up next: at St. Rita, Sept. 19
Brock Phillip passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Spartans.
15. Barrington (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 51-31
Up next: vs. Maine South, Sept. 19
Luke Tepas passed for 268 yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos, who rallied from an early 14-0 deficit.
16. Glenbrook South (2-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Barrington 51-31
Up next: vs. Palatine, Sept. 19
Andrew Bonvechio passed for 355 yards for the Titans.
17. York (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Proviso West 49-14
Up next: at Leyden, Sept. 19
Quarterback Taylor Banks finished with 153 total yards for the Dukes.
18. Normal (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Urbana 55-7
Up next: vs. Kankakee, Sept. 19
The Ironmen, who led 47-0 at halftime en route to the easy win, have an interesting nonconference matchup next against Kankakee.
19. Fenwick (3-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 43-26
Up next: at Montini, Sept. 19
Jamen Williams Jr. passed for three TDs, while Jake Thies had an interception and a 67-yard touchdown run for the Friars.
20. Montini (3-0)
Preseason ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Marist 28-21
Up next: vs. Fenwick, Sept. 19
Israel Abrams passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and Santino Tenuta forced a fumble late to ice the win for the Broncos.
21. St. Rita (1-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 28-10
Up next: vs. St. Francis, Sept. 19
The Mustangs were without quarterback Stephen Armbruster and receiver Walter Jones in the South Side rivalry loss.
22. Oswego (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Bolingbrook 42-7
Up next: at Plainfield South, Sept. 19
Mariano Velasco had two interceptions for Oswego, while Drew Kleinhans had 198 total yards and two TDs.
23. St. Charles North (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Geneva 10-7
Up next: at Wheaton North, Sept. 19
JT Padron passed for 182 yards and a TD for the North Stars, and homecoming king Daniel Escaro had a key interception late to seal the win.
24. Lyons (3-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Morton 55-0
Up next: vs. Hinsdale Central, Sept. 20
Jack Slightom passed for two TDs for the Lions, while Frank Suero and Brock Curtin each ran for a pair of scores.
25. Hinsdale Central (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 9-7
Up next: at Lyons, Sept. 20
Riley Contreras had 169 total yards, a TD pass and an interception for the Red Devils.