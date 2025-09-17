High School

Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025

East St. Louis slips again; Brother Rice climbs into the Top 5; Oswego joins the Top 25

Mike Clark

East St. Louis has slipped to No. 4 in this week's Illinois High School Football State Rankings after a 1-2 start.
East St. Louis has slipped to No. 4 in this week's Illinois High School Football State Rankings after a 1-2 start. / Jules Karney

Brother Rice moves into the Top of this week's Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, ahead of a key matchup with Loyola, and Oswego enters the rankings.

1. Mount Carmel (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Nazareth 42-23

Up next: at St. Ignatius, Sept. 19

Emmett Dowling threw a pair of touchdown passes to Quention Burrell and finished with 209 total yards for the Caravan.

2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 56-7

Up next: at Lockport, Sept. 19

USC commit Jonas Williams threw three touchdowns — two to Jayden Cawthon — in the first half as the Griffins opened a 35-0 lead en route to the easy win.

3. Loyola (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. St. Francis 43-21

Up next: at Brother Rice, Sept. 19

Sophomore Jordan McKinley ran for two touchdowns from the Wildcat formation and caught two TD passes from fellow soph Matthew Lee. 

4. East St. Louis (1-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 35-10

Up next: at Alton, Sept. 19

Ahmad Coleman ran 11 times for 104 yards and a TD for the Flyers in the road loss.

5. Brother Rice (3-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. St. Rita 28-10

Up next: vs. Loyola, Sept. 19

Jaylin Green ran for two touchdowns and caught a 69-yard TD pass from CJ Gray to pace the Crusaders.

6. Fremd (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Evanston 34-6

Up next: at New Trier, Sept. 19

Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien was 17-of-26 passing for 283 yards with three total TDs for the Vikings.

7. Nazareth (2-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 42-23

Up next: at IC Catholic, Sept. 19

Frankie Nichols passed for 165 yards and two TDs, and also ran for 47 yards for the Roadrunners.

8. Glenbard West (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 26-7

Up next: vs. Downers Grove North, Sept. 20

Mqx Hetlet scored a pair of touchdowns and the Hilltoppers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the upstart Huskies.

9. Maine South (2-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Palatine 52-6

Up next: at Barrington, Sept. 19

The Hawks shut down the Pirates' high-flying offense and Indiana commit Jameson Purcell passed for 192 yards and two TDs.

10. Downers Grove North (3-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 9-7

Up next: vs. Hinsdale Central, Sept. 12

With Minnesota commit Owen Lansu out injured, Kevin Jay threw the game-winning 26-yard TD pass to Illinois commit Will Vala with 1:28 left.

11. Prairie Ridge (3-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Hampshire 52-21

Up next: at Burlington Central, Sept. 19

Luke Vanderwiel ran nine times for 88 yards and two TDs, and also threw for a touchdown as the Wolves rolled.

12. Batavia (2-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Glenbard North 41-13

Up next: at Lake Park, Sept. 19

Henry Hahn had 90 of the Bulldogs' 240 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the easy win.

13. Warren (2-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Lost week: Def. Lake Forest 22-6

Up next: at Waukegan, 7 p.m.

Illinois commit Aaron Stewart ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils.

14. St. Francis (2-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to Loyola 43-21

Up next: at St. Rita, Sept. 19

Brock Phillip passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Spartans.

15. Barrington (3-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 51-31

Up next: vs. Maine South, Sept. 19

Luke Tepas passed for 268 yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos, who rallied from an early 14-0 deficit.

16. Glenbrook South (2-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Barrington 51-31

Up next: vs. Palatine, Sept. 19

Andrew Bonvechio passed for 355 yards for the Titans.

17. York (2-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Proviso West 49-14

Up next: at Leyden, Sept. 19

Quarterback Taylor Banks finished with 153 total yards for the Dukes.

18. Normal (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Urbana 55-7

Up next: vs. Kankakee, Sept. 19

The Ironmen, who led 47-0 at halftime en route to the easy win, have an interesting nonconference matchup next against Kankakee.

19. Fenwick (3-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 43-26

Up next: at Montini, Sept. 19

Jamen Williams Jr. passed for three TDs, while Jake Thies had an interception and a 67-yard touchdown run for the Friars.

20. Montini (3-0)

Preseason ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Marist 28-21

Up next: vs. Fenwick, Sept. 19

Israel Abrams passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and Santino Tenuta forced a fumble late to ice the win for the Broncos.

21. St. Rita (1-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 28-10

Up next: vs. St. Francis, Sept. 19

The Mustangs were without quarterback Stephen Armbruster and receiver Walter Jones in the South Side rivalry loss.

22. Oswego (3-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Bolingbrook 42-7

Up next: at Plainfield South, Sept. 19

Mariano Velasco had two interceptions for Oswego, while Drew Kleinhans had 198 total yards and two TDs.

23. St. Charles North (3-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Geneva 10-7

Up next: at Wheaton North, Sept. 19

JT Padron passed for 182 yards and a TD for the North Stars, and homecoming king Daniel Escaro had a key interception late to seal the win.

24. Lyons (3-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Morton 55-0

Up next: vs. Hinsdale Central, Sept. 20

Jack Slightom passed for two TDs for the Lions, while Frank Suero and Brock Curtin each ran for a pair of scores.

25. Hinsdale Central (2-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 9-7

Up next: at Lyons, Sept. 20

Riley Contreras had 169 total yards, a TD pass and an interception for the Red Devils.

Published
Mike Clark
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Illinois