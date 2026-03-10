Illinois High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Thursday, March 12, with eight games in the State Semifinals round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on March 14 at State Farm Arena.
2026 IHSA Illinois 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
No. 2 Marist vs. No. 2 York - 03/13, 2:30 p.m. CT
No. 1 Benet Academy vs. No. 1 DePaul College Prep - 03/13, 4:15 p.m. CT
2026 IHSA Illinois 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
No. 1 Kaneland vs. No. 2 Deerfield - 03/13, 10:00 a.m. CT
No. 1 East St. Louis vs. No. 1 Leo - 03/13, 11:45 a.m. CT
2026 IHSA Illinois 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
No. 1 Manual vs. No. 1 Tolono Unity - 03/12, 2:30 p.m. CT
No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Farragut - 03/12, 4:15 p.m. CT
2026 IHSA Illinois 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
No. 1 Goreville vs. No. 1 Lawrenceville - 03/12, 10:00 a.m. CT
No. 1 Chicago Marshall vs. No. 2 Eastland - 03/12, 11:45 a.m. CT
