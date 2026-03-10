The 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Thursday, March 12, with eight games in the State Semifinals round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 14 at State Farm Arena.

Illinois High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 10, 2026

2026 IHSA Illinois 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)

State Semifinals

No. 2 Marist vs. No. 2 York - 03/13, 2:30 p.m. CT

No. 1 Benet Academy vs. No. 1 DePaul College Prep - 03/13, 4:15 p.m. CT

State Semifinals

No. 1 Kaneland vs. No. 2 Deerfield - 03/13, 10:00 a.m. CT

No. 1 East St. Louis vs. No. 1 Leo - 03/13, 11:45 a.m. CT

State Semifinals

No. 1 Manual vs. No. 1 Tolono Unity - 03/12, 2:30 p.m. CT

No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Farragut - 03/12, 4:15 p.m. CT

State Semifinals

No. 1 Goreville vs. No. 1 Lawrenceville - 03/12, 10:00 a.m. CT

No. 1 Chicago Marshall vs. No. 2 Eastland - 03/12, 11:45 a.m. CT

