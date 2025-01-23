Top 25 Illinois boys high school basketball state rankings (1/23/2025)
It was a big week for the Marist boys basketball team as it climbed 13 spots in this week's Illinois boys high school basketball rankings, from No. 25 to No. 12
St. Ignatius Prep also moved into the top 15, going up four spots to No. 13, while Centralia and Evanston each gained a place in the rankings.
Records through Jan. 21
1. DePaul Prep (20-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Mount Carmel 66-63; Def. St. Louis Vashon 68-54; Def. IC Catholic 59-45.
Up next: vs. Brother Rice, Jan. 24.
2. Rich (14-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Crete-Monee 60-44; Def. St. Patrick 61-54.
Up next: at Benet, Jan. 25.
3. Kenwood (19-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. St. Louis Chaminade 79-65; Def. New Trier 69-66; Def. Clark 71-51.
Up next: vs. Curie, Jan. 23.
4. Bolingbrook (20-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Plainfield Central 65-14; Def. Lemont 68-48; Def. Benet 64-53.
Up next: at Joliet West, Jan. 24.
5. Quincy (18-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Rock Island 56-44; Def. Lincoln 51-21.
Up next: vs. Geneseo, Jan. 24.
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (19-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 80-47; Def. Joliet West 59-58; Def. Bradley-Bourbonnais 88-59.
Up next: at Sandburg, Jan. 24.
7. Benet (18-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to St. Patrick 53-49; Def. St. Laurence 63-44; Lost to Bolingbrook 64-53.
Up next: at Carmel, Jan. 24.
8. Lincoln Park (18-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Bloom 57-49; Def. Westinghouse 75-40.
Up next: at Phillips, Jan. 23.
9. Waubonsie Valley (21-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Rockford Jefferson 65-51; Def. Naperville Central 53-44; Def. Stevenson 59-48.
Up next: vs. Metea Valley, Jan. 24.
10. Hinsdale Central (19-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Wheaton Academy 85-69; Def. Hinsdale South 52-30; Def. Niles Notre Dame 61-60.
Up next: vs. Proviso West, Jan. 24.
11. Mount Carmel (18-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to DePaul Prep 66-63; Def. Rolling Meadows 67-52; Def. Marmion 54-42.
Up next: at Loyola, Jan. 24.
12. Marist (19-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Carmel 58-21; Def. Brother Rice 56-51.
Up next: at St. Viator, Jan. 24.
13. St. Ignatius (17-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Brother Rice 62-59; Def. Providence 75-58.
Up next: vs. St. Rita, Jan. 24.
14. Brother Rice (17-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to St. Ignatius 62-59; Lost to Marist 56-51.
Up next: at DePaul Prep, Jan. 24.
15. Simeon (12-5)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Perspectives-MSA 72-49; Def. Fenwick 51-48.
Up next: at Quincy Notre Dame, Jan. 24.
16. St. Laurence (16-5)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Montini 82-45; Lost to Benet 63-44.
Up next: at IC Catholic, Jan. 24.
17. Niles North (16-5)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Niles West 60-34; Def. Lake Park 57-36; Def. Lemont 74-68.
Up next: vs. Maine West, Jan. 24.
18. Warren (13-5)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Libertyville 73-47.
Up next: at Lake Forest, Jan. 24.
19. Curie (14-5)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Thornton 63-28.
Up next: at Kenwood, Jan. 23.
20. Kankakee (14-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Clemente 98-45; Def. Romeoville 58-56.
Up next: at Thornton, Jan. 24.
21. Morton (13-5)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Washington 48-33.
Up next: at Canton, Jan. 24.
22. Rock Island (19-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to Quincy 56-44; Def. Peoria Manual 73-69.
Up next: vs. Galesburg, Jan. 24.
23. Waukegan (15-5)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Zion-Benton 76-52; Lost to Lanphier 65-61.
Up next: at Lake Zurich, Jan. 24.
24. Centralia (17-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. St. Louis Sumner 62-34; Def. Effingham 68-29.
Up next: vs. Mount Vernon, Jan. 31.
25. Evanston (17-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Glenbrook North 71-41; Def. Loyola 49-33.
Up next: vs. Deerfield, Jan. 21.