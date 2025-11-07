Illinois Boys Basketball Preseason Top 25 Rankings
With another season of Illinois Basketball approaching, it's time to do our first breakdown of the state's top boys teams. Here’s the release of our Illinois Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings.
A deep list filled with groups who have championship aspirations. From East St. Louis who added top college prospects from out of state, Kankakee who feature a talented group of seniors, or Chicago power Benet, this list has the state covered from top to bottom.
1. DePaul Prep
DePaul Prep will enter the season as the top team. They’re on national rankings which is not a surprise considering their success last season and returning production. Rashaun Porter (Toledo commit), Rykan Woo, and A.J. Chambers create a potent big three of seniors. Woo was someone who made plays during key moments last season. Zion Lee is 6’5 transfer who will add more scoring and size to the wing.
2. Benet
Benet has championship DNA and will bring back multiple players at key positions. 7’0 center Colin Stack is a recent North Dakota State signee and someone they run offense through in the post. Jayden Wright can flat out fill it up from beyond the arc. Edvardys Stasys will step into a bigger role after a productive sophomore season. They have all the pieces.
3. East St. Louis
Few teams benefited from incoming transfers like East St. Louis. Alex Johnson and Lawson Bynum are two returning seniors that averaged double figures last season. Being added to the mix is Jamison White and Jahadi White Jr. via Chaminade (MO). Jamison is a 6’8 wing committed to Penn State while Jahadi is a traditional back to the basket five. Running the show will be Phillip Jones, a transfer from University City (MO).
4. Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook has one of the state's brightest talents leading the way. 6’3 sophomore Brady Pettigrew will be one of the most coveted prospects in the 2028 class. Trey Brost will help share many of the backcourt duties. Glenbard West transfer T.J. Williams figures to add plenty to the rotation.
5. Warren
Warren has the luxury of being led by an elite floor general in Jaxson Davis. The 6’1 junior has offers from Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, and Marquette. He has a unique ability to make the game easier on everyone around him. Surrounding him is Braylon Walker in the backcourt and Avon King who’s a highly productive forward.
6. Marist
One of the higher upside teams on this list. Marist has all the pieces to go far. Stephen Brown is a dominant athlete at 6’7 who connects the dots. Adoni Vassilakis and TJ Tate are two other returners who know the system and were great as juniors. Kendall Myers adds defense and rebounding. Charles Barnes is a smooth 6’6 wing transferring in. He raises the ceiling of this group as a whole.
7. Rich Township
A tough team who plays incredibly hard and travels great defense. The Raptors will have a dynamic scorer Jayden Williams leading the way. Amari Winters and Kavon Ammons are two outstanding role players for this team. Mason Moore is a 6’7 transfer from Tinley Park who will add length and defense.
8. Curie
The Condors are always one of the state's toughest outs on a night to night basis. Michael Oliver has developed a great culture and new faces step up the task each passing season. This year should be no different. They have an early season matchup with Warren on Dec. 6th which will be a heavily anticipated game.
9. New Trier
The Trevians are anticipating this season. After a 21-12 year last season this group will only continue to improve. Tough games early in the season will paint a picture of their full potential. A team that has shooting, chemistry, and high IQ players all over the roster. Christopher Kirkpatrick and Danny Houlihan are their stars.
10. Whitney Young
Coach Tyrone Slaughter has every coach's dream at the point guard spot. Marquise Clark is headed to Tennessee following his senior season. The 6’1 senior is a tough shot maker and someone who can set the tone on both ends of the floor. Caden Crudup and Zaire Green will add shooting on the wing. This team has all the pieces.
11. Lincoln Park
The Lions will have a new look squad in 25-26’ but return many of their key guys from a 23-7 season last year. Jaylen Dickerson is back leading the way from his point guard spot. Larry Harris and Ahmad Lee are other seniors that make up this well-rounded team.
12. Brother Rice
Brother Rice was one of the best teams in the state towards the end of the season. They finished the year 31-7 while taking top ranked DePaul to double overtime in the final game of the season. This should create momentum heading into the new season.
13. Kankakee
The Kays have built a difficult schedule which will make them battle tested during the 25-26’ season. Top senior Lincoln Williams will be paired with 6’7 EJ Hazelett for his final season. Myair Thompson and Kenaz Jackson are the other familiar names who will make up one of the states best teams.
14. Waukegan
This Waukegan team provides a lot of intrigue. They have athletes and the depth to throw bodies at teams defensively. Jaali Love is an ultra talented 6’7 wing. Ryan Brown transferred in bringing size and scoring to the backcourt. Simereon Carter is another name of note. The 6’5 senior brings even more athleticism to the squad. A team with high hopes.
15. Loyola Academy
Loyola is coming off a 26-9 season where they showed a lot. The expectation is that they’ll be even better this year. The Ramblers have tough early season games against New Trier and DePaul on the schedule. 6’3 senior guard Trey Williams is committed to Cornell. He’ll lead the way.
16. Homewood-Flossmoor
Flossmoor will feature a team with impact players in a variety of classes. This bodes well for them now and in the future. The Vikings are coming off a season where they went 16-0 in the conference leading to a 30-5 overall record.
17. Waubonsie Valley
Waubonsie Valley graduated as much or more production than any team on this list. With that being said, the future is still bright. Junior wing Kristopher Mporokoso is one of the state's best players. Kyler Payne is a 6’7 sophomore with a ton of upside. They’re going to feature the next wave of talent this season.
18. Simeon
Simeon will be without head coach Tim Flowers for the first six games of the season. Like always, it’s an athletic team with plenty of natural talent. Outside of returners Kaydin Williams and Keyae Lacy are two new players who will help lead the charge.
19. Evanston
Evanston finished 3rd in a loaded Class 4 last season. A big reason for their success was a freshman point guard. Ben Ojala is primed to take the next step in his sophomore season. Vito Rocca is another player who’s highly productive and can add inside-outside ability at 6’5.
20. St. Patrick's
The Shamrocks were one of the best teams in Class 3 last season making an appearance in Champaign. That capped off a 29-8 season overall. This is a team with a high floor. They’re well coached and don’t beat themselves.
21. Mt. Carmel
Mt. Carmel made a deep playoff run last season falling to only St. Patrick’s by one point. Another 29 win team who will once again be good this season. They return a senior point guard, Noah Mister, who averaged 16.5 PPG and 3.3 APG as a junior. He’s one of the best at his position in the Chicago area.
22. Kenwood
Kenwood will have a chip on their shoulder. Following a 31-2 season it’s a group looking to replace a great senior class and top ranked prospect Devin Cleveland who made the move to La Lumiere. They have a handful of great early season matchups including Rich Township and Whitney Young before December 6th.
23. St. Laurence
A group who can wear other teams down over the course of 32 minutes. Markpese Peoples sets the tone. Surrounding him are a handful of proactive players such as Jacob Johnson, Reggie Stevens, and Logan Brown. The Vikings open this season on Nov. 24th vs. Chicago University School.
24. Rock Island
One of the best teams outside of the Chicago area. Rock Island will be in contention to win their conference and make a deep playoff run in 25-26’. Deven Marshall and Arthur Abbey give them a two-headed monster in the backcourt that they can build around for two seasons.
25. Alton
Alton is a team that deserves more recognition heading into the new year. They went 26-7 last season before losing to Quincy in the playoffs. South Dakota State commit Semaj Stampley will lead the way. Surrounding him is a nice cast that includes Ryan Howard and Jamarion Green.