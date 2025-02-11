High School

Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)

Kenwood ascends to the No. 1 spot in the Top 25; Homewood-Flossmoor and Breese Central enter the Top 25

Kenwood has made the jump up to No. 1 in this week's Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball State Rankings. The Mustangs are 27-2.
Kenwood has made the jump up to No. 1 in this week's Top 25 Illinois Girls High School Basketball State Rankings. The Mustangs are 27-2. / Kenwood Academy Girls Basketball

Kenwood takes is the No. 1 team in this week's Illinois girls basketball rankings, while Homewood-Flossmoor and Breese Central join the Top 25.

1. Kenwood (27-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Payton 79-30; Def. Perspectives-Leadership 74-32.

Up next: vs. Phillips in Public League semifinals, Feb. 12.

2. Nazareth (26-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 58-44; Def. Carmel 51-32; Def. Marist 72-58.

Up next: vs. St. Viator, Feb. 11.

3. Loyola (29-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Rosary 63-18; Def. Mother McAuley 72-44; Def. Providence 51-23; Def. St. Ignatius 73-61.

Up next: vs. TBD in Class 4A Evanston Regional, Feb. 17.

4. Benet (26-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Maine South 51-43; Def. Joliet Catholic 62-27; Def. Marian Catholic 83-33.

Up next: at Montini, Feb. 12.

5. Fremd (23-5)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Schaumburg 71-27; Def. Lyons 56-50.

Up next: at Prospect in Mid-Suburban championship, Feb. 12.

6. Lyons (28-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. York 58-35; Def. Glenbard West 46-41; Lost to Fremd 56-50.

Up next: vs. TBD in West Suburban championship, Feb. 12.

7. St. Ignatius (24-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Aurora Central Catholic 76-59; Def. Trinity 58-46; Lost to Loyola 73-61.

Up next: vs. St. Francis, Feb. 11.

8. Alton (26-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Belleville West 69-15; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 56-35.

Up next: at Belleville East, Feb. 11.

9. Waubonsie Valley (26-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 64-50; Def. Naperville North 78-56; Def. Evanston 55-23.

Up next: vs. Naperville Central, Feb. 11.

10. Young (20-8)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Morgan Park 94-27; Def. Simeon 59-33.

Up next: vs. Lane in Public League semifinals, Feb. 12.

11. Huntley (28-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Crystal Lake Central 63-28; Def. Crystal Lake South 64-26; Def. Burlington Central 63-18.

Up next: vs. Prairie Ridge, Feb. 12.

12. Prospect (24-6)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Rolling Meadows 66-45; Def. Hoffman Estates 73-18; Def. Stevenson 53-37.

Up next: vs. Fremd in Mid-Suburban championship, Feb. 12.

13. Libertyville (24-5)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Waukegan 44-36; Def. New Trier 45-37; Def. Maine South 65-56.

Up next: at Zion-Benton, Feb. 12.

14. St. Charles East (23-6)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Batavia 56-24; Def. Geneva 58-47.

Up next: vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, Feb. 11.

15. Washington (29-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Dunlap 76-46; Def. Canton 53-31.

Up next: at Morton, Feb. 11.

16. Maine South (21-9)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to Benet 51-43; Def. Deerfield 72-45; Lost to Libertyville 65-56.

Up next: at Vernon Hills, Feb. 11.

17. Lake Zurich (21-7)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Zion-Benton 63-14; Def. Palatine 53-51.

Up next: vs. Mundelein, Feb. 12.

18. Glenbrook South (21-9)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Lake Park 63-49; Def. Evanston 72-46.

Up next: at Highland Park, Feb. 12.

19. Quincy Notre Dame (27-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Quincy 66-55; Def. Liberty 56-20; Def. Clarksville (Mo.) Clopton 63-34; Lost to Alton 56-35.

Up next: vs. Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias, Feb. 13.

20. Marist (21-8)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Lost to Nazareth 72-58.

Up next: at St. Viator, Feb. 14.

21. Lockport (25-4)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 51-47 (OT); Def. Morris 67-46.

Up next: at Sandburg, Feb. 11. 

22. Hinsdale Central (20-7)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 62-16.

Up next: at Proviso East, Feb. 11.

23. Homewood-Flossmoor (21-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way Central 49-33; Def. Stagg 61-28.

Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way West, Feb. 11.

24. Morton (22-5)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. East Peoria 72-34; Lost to Dunlap 60-48.

Up next: vs. Washington, Feb. 11.

25. Breese Central (25-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Def. East Alton-Wood River 66-26; Def. Columbia 74-33.

Up next: vs. Freeburg, Feb. 13.

MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

