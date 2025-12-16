Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The 2025–26 Illinois high school basketball season is already delivering surprises. Traditional powers are holding firm, but teams like Homewood-Flossmoor, Neuqua Valley, and St. Lawrence are forcing their way into the conversation.
With holiday tournaments approaching and multiple Top 25 matchups looming, this week could reshape the rankings in a major way. Here’s the full Illinois Top 25 heading into a new week of games.
1. DePaul Prep (8-1)
Previous Rank: 1
DePaul gutted out a tough 56-49 win over Kankakee on Sunday night. Brown signee Rykan Woo has been playing the best basketball of his career.
2. East St. Louis (5-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Flyers defeated McCluer North (MO) and Tri-Cities in a dominant win. 3-star Penn State signee Jamo White had 24 points while 2027 point guard Phil Jones complemented him with 18 points and 11 assists. Up next is Belleville East on Friday.
3. Curie (5-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Curie dominated Oswego East by a score of 62-37. They’re one of the most talented teams in the state. Their combination of chemistry and defense makes them tough out each game. The Condors will play in the Adidas Legacy Shootout next.
4. Benet (8-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Benet defeated Rich Township 57-45. They’re set to play Lake Forest on Thursday. Since their trip to Philadelphia this team is once again playing at a championship level.
5. St. Ignatius (8-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Upcoming games vs. DePaul Prep and Curie will be the ultimate test for this team. The Wolfpack are deep and remain undefeated with a potential 10-0 start on the line Friday.
6. Marist (5-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Marist had a light week playing only Hyde Park and winning 59-31. Junior forward Kendall Meyers scored 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in the contest.
7. Kankakee (5-1)
Previous Rank: 7
The Kays earned two early week wins before their headline matchup vs. DePaul Prep. Despite the 56-49 loss they showed confidence vs. the state’s best team. EJ Hazlett has looked like the best transfer in the state so far. He scored 21 points vs. DePaul.
8. Warren (5-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Warren vs. Waukegan was a big game for both teams. The Blue Devils survived with a three point win by a score of 60-57.
9. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-0)
Previous Rank: 9
Could the Viking still be too low? They are winning games by large margins. Matchups vs. Lockport and Rich Township shape up the week ahead.
10. Loyola Academy (9-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Loyola looked polished in a ranked win vs. Kenwood. Junior guard Luke Alvarez scored 16 points in the game. Friday night sets the stage for a ranked matchup vs. St. Laurence.
Games to Watch This Week
DePaul Prep vs. St. Ignatius: A Top 5 matchup between two of Chicago’s best teams. A win for St. Ignatius could push them to the top spot. DePaul has a target on their back.
Loyola Academy vs St. Laurence: The combined record of these two teams is 18-1. This is a definite prove-it game for St. Laurence.
11. Bolingbrook (6-1)
Previous Rank: 12
A 69-59 win over Oswego East was impressive. Up next is the Iolani Classic in Hawaii. Fans on the Island will enjoy watching 5-star sophomore guard Brady Pettigrew. He’s one of the best players in the country.
12. Fremd (7-0)
Previous Rank: 11
The Vikings will play at Palatine on Friday. The past week included two wins over Buffalo Grove and Prospect.
13. New Trier (7-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Two wins last week keep this squad in the middle of the rankings. Upcoming conference games will say a lot about their ceiling during the second semester.
14. Waukegan (7-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Waukegan was close to getting a close win over Warren. In the end it was a 60-57 loss. They followed that game up with a win over Hoffman Estates on Monday night. Up next is a Saturday game vs. Oswego East. Jeremiah Edwards is dominant on the glass.
15. Oswego East (6-2)
Previous Rank: 15
Nobody played a tougher schedule than the Wolves last week. They suffered losses to Curie and Bolingbrook. Up next is Yorkville on Friday night. DePaul signee Mason Lockett has been one of the best scorers in the area.
16. Normal Community (7-0)
Previous Rank: 16
After being ranked last week the Ironmen earned a tough 67-55 win over Champaign Central. 6’6 junior Jarrel Brown is a tremendous prospect with plenty of upside.
17. Neuqua Valley (7-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Wildcats have proven they’re deserving of a spot on the list. The next week includes games vs. Waubonsie Valley and Brother Rice. 4-star Cole Kelley has grown into one of the best prospects in the state.
18. St. Laurence (9-0)
Previous Rank: 18
The Vikings have started perfect. Their schedule will get tougher with a game vs. Loyola Academy on Friday. They’ll compete in the Hinsdale Holiday Classic the following week.
19. Evanston (7-2)
Previous Rank: 20
Evanston has started to figure it out, winning three straight. Up next is a Friday night game vs. Glenbrook South.
20. Whitney Young (7-2)
Previous Rank: 17
Young played three games at the Gonzaga DC classic going 1-2 with losses to Chaminade (MO) and St. Andrew’s Episcopal (DC). They play Coronado out of Las Vegas on Friday night. The bright spot has been 3-star Tennessee signee Marquis Clark.
21. Simeon (7-1)
Previous Rank: 21
The Wolverines are undefeated vs. teams in Illinois. The next week will feature three games at the Tournament of Champions in Memphis.
22. Kenwood (6-1)
Previous Rank: 22
A close loss to Loyola Academy won’t drop the Broncos. They were supposed to play Peoria Richwoods on Saturday night but the game was canceled due to weather.
23. Kaneland (6-0)
Previous Rank: 25
The Knights have been a surprise team this season. A perfect start and favorable schedule set them up for potential momentum as the year closes out.
24. Geneva (7-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Geneva has looked great through seven games. They’ll host Batavia on Friday night.
25. Rich Township (4-2)
Previous Rank: 24
Rich is still a Top 25 team in the state. Their two losses have come to St. Laurence and Benet. Up next is Thornwood on Thursday night.
Teams on the Bubble
Peoria Richwoods, Rock Island, and St. Patrick.
With holiday tournaments approaching and multiple ranked matchups ahead, December figures to be a defining month for many teams. Expect movement and surprises before the new year.