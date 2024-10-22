Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (10/22/2024)
With East St. Louis surviving a close call against Edwardsville and Lincoln-Way East turning in another dominant performance, the Griffins leapfrog the Flyers into the No. 1 spot this week.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Andrew 49-20
Another week, another big game for Oregon commit Jonas Williams, who passed for five touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Naperville Central, Oct. 25
2. East St. Louis (8-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Edwardsville 14-7
The Flyers had their first serious test since Week 2 and won the Southwestern Conference title, thanks to Phillip White's late interception.
Next game: vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Oct. 25
3. Mount Carmel (6-2)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Def. Fenwick 35-10
Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott passed for 314 yards and two touchdowns for the Caravan.
Next game: vs. Loyola, Oct. 25
4. Nazareth (7-1)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Benet 62-14
Logan Malachuk threw for 263 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Roadrunners.
Next game: at St. Francis, Oct. 25
5. Lyons (8-0)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. York 24-7
Danny Carroll ran 31 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions won their first undisputed conference title since 1997.
Next game: at York, Oct. 18
6. Kankakee (7-1)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. Thornton 41-0
Linebacker Kennyan Chandler set a program record with four sacks for the Kays, who have won seven in a row since losing to Nazareth in Week 1.
Next game: at Crete-Monee, Oct. 25
7. Geneva (8-0)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. St. Charles East 49-14
Tony Chahino passed for 257 yards and six touchdowns, while Georgia commit Talyn Taylor had three catches -- all for TDs -- and ran a kickoff back 94 yards for another score.
Next game: vs. St. Charles North, Oct. 25
8. Naperville Central (8-0)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Sandburg 22-8
Sebastian Hayes and Aiden Clark each ran for a touchdown for the Redhawks.
Next game: at Lincoln-Way East, Oct. 25
9. Loyola (6-2)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Def. Carmel 34-16
Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald was rested as a precautionary measure and backup Dom Maloney passed for three TDs.
Next game: at Mount Carmel, Oct. 25
10. Cary-Grove (8-0)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Crystal Lake South 50-7
Peyton Seaburg ran six times for 148 yards and three TDs, and also was 5-of-7 passing for 70 yards and a score.
Next game: vs. Dundee-Crown, Oct. 25
11. Oswego (8-0)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Minooka 42-10
Iowa-bound linebacker Carson Cooney had a sack and ran for two touchdowns, while Easton Ruby had two interceptions.
Next week: at Oswego East, Oct. 25
12. Marist (7-1)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. Marmion 42-0
Luke Detampel had 149 total yards and three touchdowns for the RedHawks.
Next game: vs. Notre Dame, Oct. 25
13. Morgan Park (7-1)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Brooks 62-0
Since losing to Marist in Week 1, the Mustangs have won seven straight -- six by shutout and one in which they allowed seven points.
Next game: vs. Simeon, Oct. 25
14. Palatine (7-1)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. Conant 40-7
Will Santiago passed for 161 yards and three TDs for the Pirates, who have won seven in a row.
Next game: vs. Barrington, Oct. 25
15. Downers Grove North (7-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Hinsdale South 41-7
The Trojans bounced back from a Week 7 loss to Lyons by holding an opponent to seven points or fewer for the sixth time this season.
Next game: at Hinsdale Central, Oct. 25
16. Fremd (7-1)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Schaumburg 48-6
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien passed for 233 yards and three TDs, while Will Klimas and Joe Gump scored defensive touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Conant, Oct. 25
17. Barrington (7-1)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Def. Hoffman Estates 42-13
Calvin Jackson ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.
Next game: at Palatine, Oct. 25
18. Batavia (7-1)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Def. Wheaton Warrenville South 35-13
Nathan Whitwell ran 27 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Next game: at Glenbard North, Oct. 25
19. Joilet Catholic (5-3)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. De La Salle 1-0 (forfeit)
Thanks to the forfeit, the Hilltoppers have an extra week to prepare for their Will County rivalry game.
Next game: at Providence, Oct. 2
20. St. Rita (6-2)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. St. Patrick 48-7
The Mustangs blocked three punts and Justin Buckner returned two of them for touchdowns.
Next game: vs. IC Catholic, Oct. 25
21. Quincy (8-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Geneseo 55-18
The Blue Devils finished as unbeaten Western Big Six champs for the second straight season.
Next game: at Jefferson City Capital City (Mo.), Oct. 25
22. Normal (7-1)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Champaign Centennial 49-6
Kyle Beaty threw four touchdown passes for the Ironmen, who host a matchup of 7-1 teams this week with the Big Twelve title on the line.
Next game: vs. Peoria, Oct. 25
23. Prospect (6-2)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: Def. Elk Grove 56-12
The Knights have won six in a row after starting the season with losses to Lyons and Palatine, who are a combined 15-1.
Next game: vs. Buffalo Grove, Oct. 25
24. Edwardsville (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked Last week: Lost to East St. Louis 14-7
The Tigers held the Flyers 30 points under their season scoring average and had a TD run from Javion Smith.
Next game: vs. St. Louis DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.), Oct. 25
25. York (6-2)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Lost to Lyons 24-7
Jimmy Conners had a 45-yard pick-six for the Dukes.
Next game: at Proviso West, Oct. 25