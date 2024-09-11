Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
The top two teams remain the same in our Illinois high school football Top 25, while Nazareth enters the top five.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings
September 11, 2024
1. East St. Louis (2-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Covington Newton (Ga.) 28-21
Quarterback Kendrick Lyons passed for two touchdowns, giving him six in two games, and the Flyers held on for the home win.
Next game: at Philadelphia Imhotep Charter (Pa.), Sept. 14
2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Forfeit win vs. Specially Fit (Fla.)
A late cancellation left the Griffins without a Week 2 game.
Next game: vs. Stagg, Sept. 13
3. Loyola (1-1)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Glenbard West 42-7
Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald was 8 of 8 for 169 yards and two TDs before leaving with an injury. Sophomore backup quarterback Dom Maloney came in and threw for three touchdowns.
Next game: vs. St. Francis, Sept. 13
4. Nazareth (2-0)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. Kenwood 42-15
Logan Malachuk was 9 of 12 for 240 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, all in the first half.
Next game: at Mount Carmel, Sept. 13
5. Mount Carmel (1-1)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. St. Rita 28-0
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott had his second 300-yard passing game of the season, finishing with 330 yards and three TDs.
Next game: vs. Nazareth, Sept. 13
6. Maine South (1-1)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. 35-18
Constantine Coines passed for 346 yards and two scores for the Hawks, and Michael Dellumo ran for two scores and intercepted two passes.
Next game: at Hersey,, Sept. 13
7. Cary-Grove (2-0)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. Crystal Lake Central 45-14
The Trojans scored on a blocked punt return and an interception return en route to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Holden Boone ran eight times for 119 yards and a TD.
Next game: at McHenry, Sept. 13
8. Downers Grove North (2-0)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 42-0.
Caden Chiarelli ran for four touchdowns in the rivalry win. The Trojans have outscored two opponents 84-0.
Next game: vs. Glenbard West, Sept. 13
9. Batavia (2-0)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Def. South Elgin 42-14
Nathan Whitwell (seven carries, 114 yards, two TDs) and Zay Brown (five catches, 110 yards, two TDs) powered the Bulldogs.
Next game: vs. Lake Park, Sept. 13
10. Warren (1-1)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Lost to Maine South 35-18
Aaron Stewart passed 500 rushing yards for the season, running 32 times for 185 yards in the loss.
Next game: at Lake Forest, Sept. 13
11. Kankakee (1-1)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. Washington (Ill.) 42-7
Keyandre White had two more interception-return touchdowns for the Kays, giving him three in two games.
Next game: vs. Thornridge, Sept. 13
12. Marist (2-0)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Brother Rice 34-27 (OT)
Cornell commit John McAuliffe ran for two touchdowns, including the winner, and quarterback Jacob Ritter had three total TDs for the RedHawks.
Next game: vs. Montini, Sept. 13
13. Barrington (1-0)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. Hersey 41-32
Calvin Jackson scored five touchdowns and Finn Karam had three interceptions (both career bests) for the Broncos.
Next game: vs. Glenbrook South, Sept. 13
14. Naperville Central (1-0)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Naperville North 24-21
Sebastian Hayes had two touchdown passes to DeShaun Williams, Aiden Clark ran for 151 yards and a TD, and Gavin Ellison kicked the go-ahead field goal with 1:24 left.
Next game: vs. Andrew, Sept. 13
15. Morgan Park (1-1)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 26-0
Terrance Gurley ran for 161 yards and two TDs, and Marcus Thaxton passed for 141 yards and two scores for the Mustangs.
Next game: at Westinghouse, Sept. 14
16. Brother Rice (1-1)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: Lost to Marist 34-27 (OT)
Illinois State commit Tyler Lofton ran for three TDs for the second consecutive week for the Crusaders.
Next game: vs. St. Rita, Sept. 13
17. St. Charles North (2-0)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. Crete-Monee 50-26
Linebacker Aidan McClure did a little of everything for the North Stars with 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a 45-yard interception-return touchdown, a blocked punt and two tackles for loss.
Next game: vs. Wheaton North, Sept. 13
18. Oswego (2-0)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 17-0
Ayden Villa ran for 110 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, and the Panthers held the Hilltoppers to 148 yards.
Next week: at Plainfield Central, Sept. 13
19. Lyons (2-0)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Wheaton-Warrenville South 30-22
Travis Stamm broke the program record for receptions and Dom Pisciotti threw for two TDs for the Lions.
Next game: at Hinsdale Central, Sept. 13
20. York (2-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Plainfield North 35-13
Bruno Massel IV threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dukes.
Next game: vs. Downers Grove South, Sept. 13
21. Joliet Catholic (1-1)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Lost to Oswego 17-0
Nate Magrini ran for 67 yards for the Hilltoppers in the loss.
Next game: vs. Fenwick, Sept. 13
22. Normal (2-0)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Normal West 48-7
Mar'Quan Gary had four catches for 91 yards and two TDs for the Ironmen.
Next game: vs. Urbana, Sept. 14
23. Wheaton North (2-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Lockport 22-21
Nick Johnston passed for 284 yards, a touchdown and the winning two-point conversion with 2:22 remaining as the Falcons prevailed.
Next game: at St. Charles North, Sept. 13
24. Hersey (0-2)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Lost to Barrington 41-32
UCLA commit Colton Gumino passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass for the Huskies.
Next game: vs. Maine South, Sept. 13
25. Glenbard West (0-2)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Lost to Loyola 42-7
JaMarcus Kelly had an 80-yard TD run for the Hilltoppers.
Next game: at Downers Grove North, Sept. 13
—
