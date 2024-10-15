Top 25 offensive linemen in Illinois high school football
Who are the top offensive linemen in Illinois high school football in the 2024 season?
After taking a look at the top quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, SBLive scouring the state and took a look at the top offensive linemen, spanning all IHSA classifications and corners of the Prairie State.
Here are the top 25 offensive linemen in Illinois:
TOP 25 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN ILLINOIS
Tony Balanganayi, jr., Palatine
The 6-foot-4 guard has generated a lot of interest before the season even started and now has added Miami, Kansas and Michigan State to his list of offers. He’s taken unofficial visits to Illinois and Michigan State. Balanganayi, who also plays basketball, is a 3-star recruit ranked No. 14 in the state of Illinois in the 2026 class.
Parker Brault, sr., Palatine
He’s a guard — opposite of Balanganayi and a long snapper for the Pirates. He’s a three-star recruit who committed to Marshall in May. He has also thrown the discus and shot put in high school.
Landon Bull, sr., Taylor Ridge Rockridge
The senior has picked up interest from Division II and NAIA schools after being a Class 2A all-state pick last year. He helped the Rockets reach the second round of the state playoffs last fall.
Tyler Chambers, sr., La Grange Lyons Township
He’s a standout in both football and volleyball for the Lions. He’s a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle who had two Division I and two Division II offers but committed to Northern Illinois on June 10. He helped the volleyball team win a sectional championship and advance to the Elite Eight in the spring.
Nick Charbonneau, sr., Momence
The 5-11, 200-pounder was a first-team All-Vermillion Valley Conference pick and first-team Class 2A pick last fall. He’s also a standout on the defensive side of the ball for the Redskins.
Jared Claunch, sr., Byron
The senior was an all-state last year in Class 3A at both offensive and defensive line for the Class 3A champions. He plays offensive guard for the Tigers.
Ty Dykes, sr., Tremont
He was a Class 5A honorable mention all-state pick last year on the line for Metamora Township. He was part of a line that paved the way for an offense that racked up 2,913 yards and 43 touchdowns. A football and wrestler, the 6-0, 245-pounder transferred to Tremont for his final season
Owen Fors, jr., Barrington
The offensive lineman lists a bench of 425 pounds and a squat best of 550 pounds. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder helped his squad reach the 8A semifinals last year and didn’t allow a sack in 2023. A state-qualifying shot putter, he holds 8 Division I scholarship offers on the gridiron.
Ben Konopka, sr., Arlington Heights St. Viator
The two-star recruit is a two-time all-conference pick and a captain for St. Viator. Konopka committed in May to play at Army. He was one of five students at his high school recognized as commended scholars in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Tommy Lamberti, sr., Mundelein Carmel Catholic
He’s uncommitted so far but, the 6-foot-8, 313-pounder has picked up scholarships from 15 teams and took a visit to Nebraska in the spring. Lamberti, a left tackle, is a captain for the Corsairs and head coach Jason McKie, a former NFL player.
Kaveon Lee, sr., Plainfield Central
A one-time Northern Illinois pledge, the 6-foot-6 left tackle is looking for a new landing place. The 3-star recruit has seven offers. Kansas State, Minnesota, Memphis, West Virginia, Western Illinois and Marshall have all offered him since he decommitted on Aug. 6.
Matt Marek, sr., Orland Park Carl Sundburg
He’s played both left and right tackle for the Eagles. Last year, he was at left tackle and was the team’s offensive MVP. Entering his third year of starting, the 6-foot-4 tackle has committed to Indiana.
Michael McDonough, sr., Tinley Park Victor J. Andrew
The interior offensive lineman is a three-star recruit who is staying in-state after committing to Illinois back in January. He’s a three-sport athlete and a state qualifier in wrestling. He was an honorable mention Class 7A all-state pick last year.
Ryan McGarry, sr., Hinsdale Central
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior offensive lineman holds offers six offers, including from FBS schools Army and Navy. He’s one of the five captains this year for the Red Devils.
Michael O’Connell, sr., Glen Ellyn Glenbard West
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder has played football for the first time last year. He’s gained noticed right away and had 9 offers heading into his second year of football. Also a basketball player, O’Connell committed to Northwestern in June.
Samuel “Cray” Paich, sr., Northbrook Glenbrook North
According to 247Sports, Paich is the 86th-best offensive lineman in the 2025 class and is the 13th-best player in Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle has committed to play in the Big 12 at Cincinnati.
Gene Riordan, jr., Hinsdale Central
He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 recruit in Illinois and the 39th interior offensive lineman in the country in the 2026 class. He has 10 offers from Division I programs and took a visit to Oklahoma earlier this month. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder also plays lacrosse.
Rico Schrieber, jr., Chicago Marist
He’s a 3-star recruit who is 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds. He currently holds 11 offers with interest from Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and MAC schools. He helped the RedHawks reach the semifinals in the Illinois Prep Bowl playoffs last year.
Zak Stoilov, sr., Park Ridge Maine South
The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder had eight offers but committed to Army in July. A former track and volleyball player, the Bulgarian started the last two years at tackle for the Hawks.
Peter Strbac, sr., Park Ridge Maine South
He’s on the same offensive line as Zak Stoilov and the two traveled to a lot of the same places this spring and summer, including a junior day visit to Toledo. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman holds offers from Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood and Missouri State.
Jake Sulzberger, sr., Lemont
The 6-foot-5 tackle is a 3-star recruit that has committed to play at Air Force. He entered this fall with 15 different offers but pledged to the Falcons back in June.
Casey Thomann, jr., Olney East Richland
The offensive tackle is the No. 15-ranked recruit in the state in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 302-pounder holds five offers with Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State among the big names. He also plays basketball and throws for the Tigers’ track and field program.
Rhett VanBoening, sr., Libertyville
He’s helped the Wildcats get off to a 5-0 start this season and blocks for an offense that has thrown for more than 1,600 yards. The 6-foot-3 interior offensive lineman committed to Army in May. VanBoening has seen varsity snaps now for three years.
Cameron Wagner, so., St. Joseph-Ogden
The youngest player on this list, he already has scholarship offers from Illinois, Louisville and Miami of Ohio. The right tackle started at tackle last year as a ninth-grader. He’s ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 7 lineman in the 2027 class.
Jacob Wilk, sr., Lake Zurich
A tackle is the No. 60-ranked recruit in the Illinois in the Class of 2025 and the No. 146 tackle in the country. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder committed to Western Michigan in June. He played only three games last year due to injuries. Will has only played football for three years.
-- Cody Thorn | @sbliveill