Indiana high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend.

Adams Central 57, Woodlan 18

Alexandria-Monroe 64, Blackford 0

Andrean 19, Lowell 3

Arsenal Technical 44, Christel House Manual 0

Avon 31, Noblesville 10

Beech Grove 20, Tri-West Hendricks 17

Ben Davis 69, North Central 35

Bloomington North 57, Southport 0

Bluffton 55, Blackhawk Christian 0

Boone Grove 21, Hammond Bishop Noll 14

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 47, Terre Haute North Vigo 6

Brownsburg 35, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Brownstown Central 34, Scottsburg 14

Carroll 35, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 10

Carmel 36, Lawrence Central 33

Cascade 56, Western Boone 7

Cass 31, Southwood 13

Caston 35, Winamac 13

Cathedral 28, Warren Central 21

Center Grove 33, Bloomington South 12

Centerville 35, Knightstown 28

Charlestown 49, Eastern 6

Churubusco 27, Fairfield 0

Clarksville 21, Crawford County 20

Clinton Central 1, Tri-Central 0

Columbia City 42, Norwell 14

Columbus East 20, Bedford North Lawrence 17

Concord 45, Plymouth 14

Connersville 41, Batesville 34

Corydon Central 32, Silver Creek 21

Crawfordsville 49, Frankfort 12

Culver Academies 19, Glenn 7

Culver Community 44, South Central 7

Danville 49, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 19

Decatur Central 48, Franklin Community 10

DeKalb 31, Leo 28

Delphi Community 35, Taylor 21

East Noble 54, Bellmont 0

Eastern 25, Clinton Prairie 8

Eastbrook 21, Oak Hill 3

Eastside 33, Angola 28

Elder 28, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 7

Elkhart 21, South Bend Adams 0

Elwood 34, Frankton 27

Evansville Harrison 56, Benjamin Bosse 7

Evansville Memorial 37, Castle 7

Evansville North 47, Evansville Central 7

Fishers 28, Zionsville 18

Floyd Central 42, New Albany 6

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne South Side 12

Fort Wayne Northrop 41, Fort Wayne Wayne 14

Fountain Central 56, Parke Heritage 6

Franklin County 30, North Decatur 6

Fremont 40, Toledo Christian 7

Frontier 49, South Newton 0

Garrett 69, Central Noble 21

George Washington 22, Tindley 12

Gibson Southern 56, Princeton 0

Greenfield-Central 62, New Castle 27

Greensburg 36, Rushville 16

Greenwood Christian Academy 48, Faith Christian 8

Griffith 34, Wheeler 10

Hammond Morton 58, East Chicago Central 6

Hanover Central 42, Hammond Central 0

Harrison 26, Lebanon 7

Heritage Christian 49, Owen Valley 7

Heritage Hills 37, Boonville 12

Hobart 74, Highland 0

Homestead 42, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 0

Huntington North 49, New Haven 13

Indian Creek 40, Monrovia 18

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 34, Seymour 25

Indianapolis Lutheran 23, McCutcheon 13

Indianapolis Shortridge 41, Phalen Academy 6

Jasper 42, Vincennes Lincoln 34

Jay County 15, Heritage 14

Jefferson 55, Muncie Central 21

Jeffersonville 35, Jennings County 21

Jimtown 27, Lakeland 24

Knox 64, Bowman Academy 0

Kokomo 50, Richmond 14

Lake Central 21, Valparaiso 14

Lapel 21, Eastern Hancock 20

LaPorte 35, Portage 22

LaVille 70, Whiting 7

Lawrenceburg 27, South Dearborn 20

Lawrence North 42, Pike 7

Manchester 35, Peru 21

Marion 58, Anderson 21

Merrillville 42, Chesterton 7

Michigan City 7, Crown Point 0

Milan 37, Madison 7

Mishawaka 36, Wawasee 14

Mississinewa 28, Madison-Grant 16

Mitchell 23, Perry Central 20

Mooresville 42, Perry Meridian 21

Mt. Vernon 54, North Posey 37

Munster 17, Kankakee Valley 14

New Palestine 56, Delta 7

New Prairie 44, South Bend Washington 35

North Newton 42, Tri-County 6

North Putnam 36, North Montgomery 28

Northeastern 36, Hagerstown 14

Northfield 62, Northwestern 55

Northview 35, Linton-Stockton 14

NorthWood 49, Goshen 24

Paoli 50, North Knox 7

Pendleton Heights 42, Shelbyville 7

Penn 38, South Bend St. Joseph 6

Pioneer 36, North Judson-San Pierre 18

Plainfield 14, Martinsville 7

Providence 28, North Harrison 20

Reitz 21, Evansville Mater Dei 7

Rensselaer Central 36, Logansport 35

River Forest 19, Thomas Edison 6

Riverton Parke 52, Covington 6

Rochester 48, Maconaquah 6

Roncalli 28, East Central 16

Seeger 49, North Vermillion 13

Shenandoah 44, Monroe Central 13

Sheridan 20, Carroll 7

Snider 24, Fort Wayne North Side 20

South Adams 42, Southern Wells 7

South Bend Riley 25, Mishawaka Marian 17

South Decatur 41, Crimson Knights 6

South Putnam 43, Cloverdale 0

South Vermillion 32, Attica 13

Southmont 62, Greencastle 42

Southridge 49, Forest Park 13

Speedway 40, Covenant Christian 0

Springs Valley 13, North Daviess 8

Sullivan 70, West Vigo 7

Tecumseh 46, Switzerland County 34

Tell City 42, South Spencer 18

Terre Haute South Vigo 49, Columbus North 40

Tippecanoe Valley 31, Bremen 7

Tipton 55, Benton Central 0

Tri 63, Union County 0

Triton 27, North Miami 24

Triton Central 27, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 7

Twin Lakes 22, Western 15

Wabash 36, Whitko 35

Warsaw 34, Northridge 19

Washington 42, Pike Central 6

Wes-Del 70, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

West Central 44, North White 0

West Lafayette 24, Hamilton Heights 8

West Noble 42, Prairie Heights 6

West Washington 21, Salem 14

Westfield 42, Franklin Central 7

Whiteland 41, Greenwood 7

Winchester Community 61, Union City 28

Yorktown 72, Mt. Vernon 0

