Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend.
Adams Central 57, Woodlan 18
Alexandria-Monroe 64, Blackford 0
Andrean 19, Lowell 3
Arsenal Technical 44, Christel House Manual 0
Avon 31, Noblesville 10
Beech Grove 20, Tri-West Hendricks 17
Ben Davis 69, North Central 35
Bloomington North 57, Southport 0
Bluffton 55, Blackhawk Christian 0
Boone Grove 21, Hammond Bishop Noll 14
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 47, Terre Haute North Vigo 6
Brownsburg 35, Hamilton Southeastern 7
Brownstown Central 34, Scottsburg 14
Carroll 35, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 10
Carmel 36, Lawrence Central 33
Cascade 56, Western Boone 7
Cass 31, Southwood 13
Caston 35, Winamac 13
Cathedral 28, Warren Central 21
Center Grove 33, Bloomington South 12
Centerville 35, Knightstown 28
Charlestown 49, Eastern 6
Churubusco 27, Fairfield 0
Clarksville 21, Crawford County 20
Clinton Central 1, Tri-Central 0
Columbia City 42, Norwell 14
Columbus East 20, Bedford North Lawrence 17
Concord 45, Plymouth 14
Connersville 41, Batesville 34
Corydon Central 32, Silver Creek 21
Crawfordsville 49, Frankfort 12
Culver Academies 19, Glenn 7
Culver Community 44, South Central 7
Danville 49, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 19
Decatur Central 48, Franklin Community 10
DeKalb 31, Leo 28
Delphi Community 35, Taylor 21
East Noble 54, Bellmont 0
Eastern 25, Clinton Prairie 8
Eastbrook 21, Oak Hill 3
Eastside 33, Angola 28
Elder 28, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 7
Elkhart 21, South Bend Adams 0
Elwood 34, Frankton 27
Evansville Harrison 56, Benjamin Bosse 7
Evansville Memorial 37, Castle 7
Evansville North 47, Evansville Central 7
Fishers 28, Zionsville 18
Floyd Central 42, New Albany 6
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne South Side 12
Fort Wayne Northrop 41, Fort Wayne Wayne 14
Fountain Central 56, Parke Heritage 6
Franklin County 30, North Decatur 6
Fremont 40, Toledo Christian 7
Frontier 49, South Newton 0
Garrett 69, Central Noble 21
George Washington 22, Tindley 12
Gibson Southern 56, Princeton 0
Greenfield-Central 62, New Castle 27
Greensburg 36, Rushville 16
Greenwood Christian Academy 48, Faith Christian 8
Griffith 34, Wheeler 10
Hammond Morton 58, East Chicago Central 6
Hanover Central 42, Hammond Central 0
Harrison 26, Lebanon 7
Heritage Christian 49, Owen Valley 7
Heritage Hills 37, Boonville 12
Hobart 74, Highland 0
Homestead 42, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 0
Huntington North 49, New Haven 13
Indian Creek 40, Monrovia 18
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 34, Seymour 25
Indianapolis Lutheran 23, McCutcheon 13
Indianapolis Shortridge 41, Phalen Academy 6
Jasper 42, Vincennes Lincoln 34
Jay County 15, Heritage 14
Jefferson 55, Muncie Central 21
Jeffersonville 35, Jennings County 21
Jimtown 27, Lakeland 24
Knox 64, Bowman Academy 0
Kokomo 50, Richmond 14
Lake Central 21, Valparaiso 14
Lapel 21, Eastern Hancock 20
LaPorte 35, Portage 22
LaVille 70, Whiting 7
Lawrenceburg 27, South Dearborn 20
Lawrence North 42, Pike 7
Manchester 35, Peru 21
Marion 58, Anderson 21
Merrillville 42, Chesterton 7
Michigan City 7, Crown Point 0
Milan 37, Madison 7
Mishawaka 36, Wawasee 14
Mississinewa 28, Madison-Grant 16
Mitchell 23, Perry Central 20
Mooresville 42, Perry Meridian 21
Mt. Vernon 54, North Posey 37
Munster 17, Kankakee Valley 14
New Palestine 56, Delta 7
New Prairie 44, South Bend Washington 35
North Newton 42, Tri-County 6
North Putnam 36, North Montgomery 28
Northeastern 36, Hagerstown 14
Northfield 62, Northwestern 55
Northview 35, Linton-Stockton 14
NorthWood 49, Goshen 24
Paoli 50, North Knox 7
Pendleton Heights 42, Shelbyville 7
Penn 38, South Bend St. Joseph 6
Pioneer 36, North Judson-San Pierre 18
Plainfield 14, Martinsville 7
Providence 28, North Harrison 20
Reitz 21, Evansville Mater Dei 7
Rensselaer Central 36, Logansport 35
River Forest 19, Thomas Edison 6
Riverton Parke 52, Covington 6
Rochester 48, Maconaquah 6
Roncalli 28, East Central 16
Seeger 49, North Vermillion 13
Shenandoah 44, Monroe Central 13
Sheridan 20, Carroll 7
Snider 24, Fort Wayne North Side 20
South Adams 42, Southern Wells 7
South Bend Riley 25, Mishawaka Marian 17
South Decatur 41, Crimson Knights 6
South Putnam 43, Cloverdale 0
South Vermillion 32, Attica 13
Southmont 62, Greencastle 42
Southridge 49, Forest Park 13
Speedway 40, Covenant Christian 0
Springs Valley 13, North Daviess 8
Sullivan 70, West Vigo 7
Tecumseh 46, Switzerland County 34
Tell City 42, South Spencer 18
Terre Haute South Vigo 49, Columbus North 40
Tippecanoe Valley 31, Bremen 7
Tipton 55, Benton Central 0
Tri 63, Union County 0
Triton 27, North Miami 24
Triton Central 27, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 7
Twin Lakes 22, Western 15
Wabash 36, Whitko 35
Warsaw 34, Northridge 19
Washington 42, Pike Central 6
Wes-Del 70, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
West Central 44, North White 0
West Lafayette 24, Hamilton Heights 8
West Noble 42, Prairie Heights 6
West Washington 21, Salem 14
Westfield 42, Franklin Central 7
Whiteland 41, Greenwood 7
Winchester Community 61, Union City 28
Yorktown 72, Mt. Vernon 0