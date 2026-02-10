High School

Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - February 9, 2026

 Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs

Frankfort Hot Dogs Ava Jarman (24) dribbles to the basket against Lebanon Tigers Heaven Tunstill (11) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, during a sectional quarterfinals matchup at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ind.
Frankfort Hot Dogs Ava Jarman (24) dribbles to the basket against Lebanon Tigers Heaven Tunstill (11) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, during a sectional quarterfinals matchup at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ind.

The 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs continue this week.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every regional from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.

1A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 1A State Championship

North Miami vs. Fountain Central - 02/14

McCutcheon vs. Hamilton Southeastern - 02/14

Heritage Christian vs. Union County - 02/14

Pendleton Heights vs. Center Grove - 02/14

Tri vs. Greenwood Christian Academy - 02/14

Tindley vs. Trinity Lutheran - 02/14

West Central vs. Elkhart Christian Academy - 02/14

Whitko vs. Eastside - 02/14

2A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 2A State Championship

Evansville Mater Dei vs. North Knox - 02/14

Washington vs. Evansville Central - 02/14

Kankakee Valley vs. Fairfield - 02/14

Culver Academies vs. Highland - 02/14

Evansville Christian School vs. White River Valley - 02/14

Borden vs. Orleans - 02/14

Lapel vs. Rensselaer Central - 02/14

Connersville vs. Maconaquah - 02/14

3A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A State Championship

East Noble vs. Bellmont - 02/14

Snider vs. Norwell - 02/14

Roncalli vs. Cathedral - 02/14

Lawrence Central vs. Pike - 02/14

Eastern vs. Austin - 02/14

Silver Creek vs. Jennings County - 02/14

Marquette Catholic vs. Fremont - 02/14

Valparaiso vs. Northridge - 02/14

4A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A State Championship

Columbus North vs. Reitz - 02/14

Bloomington South vs. Floyd Central - 02/14

Andrean vs. Bremen - 02/14

Penn vs. Crown Point - 02/14

Carroll vs. Monroe Central - 02/14

Oak Hill vs. Alexandria-Monroe - 02/14

Parke Heritage vs. Monrovia - 02/14

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory vs. Northview - 02/14

