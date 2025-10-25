Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend.
Adams Central 70, Central Noble 13
Angola 21, Tippecanoe Valley 6
Bedford North Lawrence 50, Jennings County 0
Beech Grove 55, Richmond 13
Bluffton 39, Churubusco 38
Bowman Academy 36, North Newton 30
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 56, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 14
Bremen 34, Whiting 0
Brownstown Central 48, Tell City 0
Carroll 27, Winamac 14
Cascade 58, George Washington 0
Cass 55, North Montgomery 20
Calumet New Tech 42, Glenn 23
Charlestown 51, Silver Creek 26
Clarksville 42, Crawford County 8
Columbia City 16, DeKalb 10
Crawfordsville 35, Speedway 0
Danville 55, Indianapolis Shortridge 7
East Chicago Central 58, Highland 56
East Noble 48, New Haven 12
Eastern 53, Blackford 7
Eastern Greene 34, South Decatur 20
Eastern Hancock 72, Union County 0
Eastbrook 37, Alexandria-Monroe 36
Eastside 48, Whitko 0
Evansville Harrison 50, Benjamin Bosse 6
Evansville Mater Dei 70, Princeton 6
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 31, Leo 7
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 38, Delta 7
Fort Wayne South Side 52, Fort Wayne Wayne 14
Fountain Central 47, Parke Heritage 6
Franklin County 33, Batesville 14
Frankton 59, Benton Central 32
Fremont 48, Blackhawk Christian 10
Frontier 50, Tri-County 14
Garrett 7, Fairfield 0
Gibson Southern 50, Vincennes Lincoln 12
Greencastle 63, Brown County 14
Greenfield-Central 26, New Castle 20
Greensburg 36, Purdue Polytechnic 12
Griffith 62, Hammond Bishop Noll 8
Guerin Catholic 36, Hamilton Heights 21
Hagerstown 31, Union City 13
Heritage Hills 56, Washington 7
Hobart 50, New Prairie 14
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 48, Mooresville 14
Indianapolis Lutheran 55, Covenant Christian 15
Jasper 14, Boonville 0
Jay County 35, Bellmont 0
Kankakee Valley 15, Gary West Side 6
Knightstown 46, West Washington 7
Knox 50, Jimtown 21
Lakeland 32, Woodlan 0
Lapel 32, Winchester Community 0
LaVille 35, Culver Community 0
Lebanon 39, Culver Academies 19
Linton-Stockton 69, Mitchell 12
Logansport 15, Huntington North 12
Lowell 56, Hanover Central 21
Madison 47, Owen Valley 14
Manchester 42, Prairie Heights 0
Martinsville 35, Greenwood 31
Mishawaka 28, NorthWood 14
Mishawaka Marian 56, River Forest 14
Mississinewa 21, Oak Hill 7
Monroe Central 49, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
Monrovia 47, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 29
Muncie Central 48, Marion 21
North Central 28, Covington 26
North Daviess 54, Perry Central 6
North Decatur 56, Greenwood Christian Academy 12
North Harrison 35, Corydon Central 34
North Judson-San Pierre 59, South Central 6
North Miami 47, Northfield 6
North Posey 50, Pike Central 6
Northeastern 34, Shenandoah 7
Northridge 35, Wawasee 26
Norwell 24, Heritage 6
Paoli 50, Eastern 0
Pendleton Heights 45, Mt. Vernon 14
Peru 41, Northwestern 14
Pioneer 35, Caston 0
Plymouth 44, South Bend Washington 23
Providence 41, North Knox 14
Reitz 37, Evansville Central 13
Rensselaer Central 57, Boone Grove 0
Riverton Parke 46, North Vermillion 6
Rochester 44, Elwood 0
Roncalli 54, Northview 32
Scottsburg 31, Edgewood 7
Seeger 28, Central Catholic 27
Shelbyville 35, Connersville 14
South Adams 45, Madison-Grant 28
South Bend St. Joseph 35, South Bend Riley 0
South Dearborn 49, Rushville 0
South Putnam 68, Attica 14
Southmont 48, Delphi Community 12
Southridge 26, Mt. Vernon 7
Springs Valley 46, Forest Park 0
Sullivan 70, South Vermillion 14
Switzerland County 41, Salem 33
Taylor 85, North White 6
Tecumseh 21, South Spencer 6
Tipton 48, Wabash 13
Tri 45, Wes-Del 7
Tri-West Hendricks 50, West Vigo 14
Triton 60, Southern Wells 28
Triton Central 22, Centerville 19
Twin Lakes 36, Maconaquah 20
West Central 74, South Newton 12
West Noble 42, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 0
Western 20, West Lafayette 14
Western Boone 49, North Putnam 42
Wheeler 70, Thomas Edison 7