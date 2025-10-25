High School

Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of Indiana high school football

Gray Reid

North Central vs Ben Davis from Oct. 17, 2025
North Central vs Ben Davis from Oct. 17, 2025 / Tyler Hart

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend.

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Indiana high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Adams Central 70, Central Noble 13

Angola 21, Tippecanoe Valley 6

Batesville 14, Franklin County 33

Bedford North Lawrence 50, Jennings County 0

Beech Grove 55, Richmond 13

Bluffton 39, Churubusco 38

Bowman Academy 36, North Newton 30

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 56, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 14

Bremen 34, Whiting 0

Brownstown Central 48, Tell City 0

Carroll 27, Winamac 14

Cascade 58, George Washington 0

Cass 55, North Montgomery 20

Calumet New Tech 42, Glenn 23

Charlestown 51, Silver Creek 26

Clarksville 42, Crawford County 8

Columbia City 16, DeKalb 10

Crawfordsville 35, Speedway 0

Danville 55, Indianapolis Shortridge 7

East Chicago Central 58, Highland 56

East Noble 48, New Haven 12

Eastern 53, Blackford 7

Eastern Greene 34, South Decatur 20

Eastern Hancock 72, Union County 0

Eastbrook 37, Alexandria-Monroe 36

Eastside 48, Whitko 0

Evansville Harrison 50, Benjamin Bosse 6

Evansville Mater Dei 70, Princeton 6

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 31, Leo 7

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 38, Delta 7

Fort Wayne South Side 52, Fort Wayne Wayne 14

Fountain Central 47, Parke Heritage 6

Franklin County 33, Batesville 14

Frankton 59, Benton Central 32

Fremont 48, Blackhawk Christian 10

Frontier 50, Tri-County 14

Garrett 7, Fairfield 0

Gibson Southern 50, Vincennes Lincoln 12

Greencastle 63, Brown County 14

Greenfield-Central 26, New Castle 20

Greensburg 36, Purdue Polytechnic 12

Griffith 62, Hammond Bishop Noll 8

Guerin Catholic 36, Hamilton Heights 21

Hagerstown 31, Union City 13

Heritage Hills 56, Washington 7

Hobart 50, New Prairie 14

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 48, Mooresville 14

Indianapolis Lutheran 55, Covenant Christian 15

Jasper 14, Boonville 0

Jay County 35, Bellmont 0

Kankakee Valley 15, Gary West Side 6

Knightstown 46, West Washington 7

Knox 50, Jimtown 21

Lakeland 32, Woodlan 0

Lapel 32, Winchester Community 0

LaVille 35, Culver Community 0

Lebanon 39, Culver Academies 19

Linton-Stockton 69, Mitchell 12

Logansport 15, Huntington North 12

Lowell 56, Hanover Central 21

Madison 47, Owen Valley 14

Manchester 42, Prairie Heights 0

Martinsville 35, Greenwood 31

Mishawaka 28, NorthWood 14

Mishawaka Marian 56, River Forest 14

Mississinewa 21, Oak Hill 7

Monroe Central 49, Cambridge City Lincoln 0

Monrovia 47, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 29

Muncie Central 48, Marion 21

North Central 28, Covington 26

North Daviess 54, Perry Central 6

North Decatur 56, Greenwood Christian Academy 12

North Harrison 35, Corydon Central 34

North Judson-San Pierre 59, South Central 6

North Miami 47, Northfield 6

North Posey 50, Pike Central 6

Northeastern 34, Shenandoah 7

Northridge 35, Wawasee 26

Norwell 24, Heritage 6

Paoli 50, Eastern 0

Pendleton Heights 45, Mt. Vernon 14

Peru 41, Northwestern 14

Pioneer 35, Caston 0

Plymouth 44, South Bend Washington 23

Providence 41, North Knox 14

Reitz 37, Evansville Central 13

Rensselaer Central 57, Boone Grove 0

Riverton Parke 46, North Vermillion 6

Rochester 44, Elwood 0

Roncalli 54, Northview 32

Scottsburg 31, Edgewood 7

Seeger 28, Central Catholic 27

Shelbyville 35, Connersville 14

South Adams 45, Madison-Grant 28

South Bend St. Joseph 35, South Bend Riley 0

South Dearborn 49, Rushville 0

South Putnam 68, Attica 14

Southmont 48, Delphi Community 12

Southridge 26, Mt. Vernon 7

Springs Valley 46, Forest Park 0

Sullivan 70, South Vermillion 14

Switzerland County 41, Salem 33

Taylor 85, North White 6

Tecumseh 21, South Spencer 6

Tipton 48, Wabash 13

Tri 45, Wes-Del 7

Tri-West Hendricks 50, West Vigo 14

Triton 60, Southern Wells 28

Triton Central 22, Centerville 19

Twin Lakes 36, Maconaquah 20

West Central 74, South Newton 12

West Noble 42, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 0

Western 20, West Lafayette 14

Western Boone 49, North Putnam 42

Wheeler 70, Thomas Edison 7

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana