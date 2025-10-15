Indiana High School Football Sectional Pairings Revealed
The postseason is on the horizon for Indiana high school football teams across the state, as sectionals will begin later this month.
Pairings for the sectional portion of the playoffs were released by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
For Classes 1A-5A, first round games are scheduled for Friday October 24 while 6A begins on Friday, October 31, with semifinals taking place a week later and the championships on Friday, November 7. Regionals are set for Friday, November 14 with state semifinals on Friday, November 21 and the finals to be played November 28-29.
All championship games are set for Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Reigning state champions are Brownsburg (6A), Decatur Central (5A), New Palesstine (4A), Heritage Hills (3A), Adams Central (2A) and Providence (1A).
Here are the sectional pairings for Indiana high school football:
Indiana High School Football Sectional Pairings
Class 6A
Sectional 1
- Lake Central vs. Crown Point
- Penn vs. Portage
Sectional 2
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Elkhart
- Fort Wayne Snider vs. Fort Wayne Northrop
Sectional 3
- Zionsville vs. Westfield
- Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Carmel
Sectional 4
- Hamilton Southeastern vs. Homestead
- Fishers vs. Noblesville
Sectional 5
- Ben Davis vs. Avon
- Brownsburg vs. Pike
Sectional 6
- North Central (Indianapolis) vs. Decatur Central
- Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North
Sectional 7
- Southport vs. Tech
- Warren Central vs. Perry Meridian
Sectional 8
- Jeffersonville vs. Center Grove
- Columbus North vs. Franklin Central
Class 5A
Sectional 9
- Hammond Central vs. Munster
- Merrillville vs. Hammond Morton
Sectional 10
- Michigan City vs. Valparaiso
- LaPorte vs. Chesterton
Sectional 11
- Warsaw vs. Concord
- Fort Wayne North Side vs. Goshen
Sectional 12
- Lafayette Jefferson vs. McCutcheon
- Kokomo vs. South Bend Adams
Sectional 13
- Cathedral vs. Anderson
- New Palestine vs. Plainfield
Sectional 14
- Whiteland vs. Seymour
- Franklin vs. East Central
- Columbus East plays the Whiteland-Seymour winner
Sectional 15
- Terre Haute North vs. Bloomington North
- Terre Haute South vs. Bloomington South
Sectional 16
- Evansville North vs. New Albany
- Floyd Central vs. Castle
Class 4A
Sectional 17
- Hanover Central vs. Lowell
- Highland vs. East Chicago Central
- Kankakee Valley vs. Gary West
- New Prairie vs. Hobart
Sectional 18
- Plymouth vs. South Bend Washington
- Mishawaka vs. NorthWood
- Wawasee vs. Northridge
- South Bend Riley vs. South Bend Saint Joseph
Sectional 19
- Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Fort Wayne South
- New Haven vs. East Noble
- Columbia City vs. DeKalb
- Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo
Sectional 20
- Lebanon vs. Culver Academies
- Muncie Central vs. Marion
- Huntington North vs. Logansport
- Frankfort plays the Lebanon-Culver Academies winner
Sectional 21
- Beech Grove vs. Richmond
- Pendleton Heights vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
- New Castle vs. Greenfield-Central
- Yorktown plays the Beech Grove-Richmond winner
Sectional 22
- Shortridge vs. Danville
- Roncalli vs. Northview
- Bishop Chatard vs. Mooresville
- Crispus Attucks vs. Brebeuf Jesuit
Sectional 23
- Bedford North Lawrence vs. Jennings County
- Connersville vs. Shelbyville
- Martinsville vs. Greenwood
- Silver Creek vs. Charlestown
Sectional 24
- Evansville Central vs. Evansville Reitz
- Heritage Hills vs. Washington
- Jasper vs. Boonville
- Evansville Bosse vs. Evansville Harrison
Class 3A
Sectional 25
- Glenn vs. Calumet
- Mishawka Marian vs. River Forest
- Griffith vs. Hammond Bishop Noll
- Knox vs. Jimtown
Sectional 26
- Garrett vs. Fairfield
- Woodlan vs. Lakeland
- Tippecanoe Valley vs. Angola
- Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. West Noble
Sectional 27
- Northwestern vs. Peru
- Maconaquah vs. Twin Lakes
- West Lafayette vs. Western
- Frankton vs. Benton Central
Sectional 28
- Mississinewa vs. Oak Hill
- Jay County vs. Bellmont
- Norwell vs. Hertiage
- Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Delta
Sectional 29
- Cascade vs. Indianapolis Washington
- Tri-West vs. West Vigo
- Speedway vs. Crawfordsville
- Guerin Catholic vs. Hamilton Heights
Sectional 30
- Franklin County vs. Batesville
- Greensburg vs. Purdue Polytechnic
- Rushville vs. South Dearborn
- Lawrenceburg plays the Franklin County-Batesville winner
Sectional 31
- Owen Valley vs. Madison
- Corydon Central vs. North Harrison
- Edgewood vs. Scottsburg
- Indian Creek plays the Owen Valley-Madison winner
- Gibson Southern vs. Vincennes Lincoln
- Mt. Vernon vs. Southridge
- Evansville Mater Dei vs. Princeton
- Evansville Memorial plays the Gibson Southern-Vincennes Lincoln winner
Class 2A
Sectional 23
- Wheeler vs. Lake Station Edison
- Rensselaer Central vs. Boone Grove
- Bremen vs. Whiting
- Andrean plays the Wheeler-Lake Station Edison winner
Sectional 34
- Delphi vs. Southmont
- North Putnam vs. Western Boone
- Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Seeger
- Lewis Cass vs. North Montgomery
Sectional 35
- Prairie Heights vs. Manchester
- Whitko vs. Eastside
- Central Noble vs. Adams Central
- Bluffton vs. Churubusco
Sectional 36
- Eastbrook vs. Alexandria
- Rochester vs. Elwood
- Eastern (Greentown) vs. Blackford
- Wabash vs. Tipton
Sectional 37
- Lutheran vs. Covenant Christian
- Heritage Christian vs. Cardinal Ritter
- Monrovia vs. Scecina
- Park Tudor plays the Lutheran-Covenant Christian winner
Sectional 38
- Northeastern vs. Shenandoah
- Triton Central vs. Centerville
- Lapel vs. Winchester
- Eastern Hancock vs. Union County
Sectional 39
- Sullivan vs. South Vermillion
- Pike Central vs. North Posey
- Greencastle vs. Brown County
- Mitchell vs. Linton-Stockton
Sectional 40
- Crawford County vs. Clarksville
- Salem vs. Switzerland County
- Brownstown Central vs. Tell City
- Eastern (Pekin) vs. Paoli
Class 1A
Sectional 41
- LaVille vs. Culver
- North Judson vs. South Central (Union Mills)
- West Central vs. South Newton
- North Newton vs. Bowman Academy
Sectional 42
- Fronter vs. Tri-County
- Pioneer vs. Caston
- Carroll (Flora) vs. Winamac
- North White vs. Taylor
Sectional 43
- North Miami vs. Northfield
- Southern Wells vs. Triton
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont
- Southwood plays North Miami-Northfield winner
Sectional 44
- Union City vs. Hagerstown
- Cambridge City vs. Monroe Central
- Madison-Grant vs. South Adams
- Wes-Del vs. Tri
Sectional 45
- Attica vs. South Putnam
- Parke Heritage vs. Fountain Central
- Covington vs. North Central (Farmersburg)
- Riverton Park vs. North Vermillion
Sectional 46
- Clinton Central vs. Cloverdale
- Sheridan vs. Clinton Prairie
- Tindley vs. Clinton Central-Cloverdale winner
Sectional 47
- South Decatur vs. Eastern Greene
- West Washington vs. Knightstown
- Greenwood Christian vs. North Decatur
- Milan plays South Decatur-Eastern Greene winner
Sectional 48
- Forest Park vs. Springs Valley
- Providence vs. North Knox
- North Daviess vs. Perry Central
- South Spencer vs. Tecumseh