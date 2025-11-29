Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football championship games began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Cascade 29, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 14
New Palestine 38, Merrillville 24
South Putnam 55, Pioneer 29
