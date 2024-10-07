Top 20 quarterbacks in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state's top quarterbacks.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveIN to discuss the other quarterbacks worthy of fans’ attention in 2024.
TOP 20 QUARTERBACKS IN INDIANA
Anthony Coellner, jr., Carmel
Coellner had an up-and-down sophomore season for Carmel, compiling 1,251 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns. But the mega-talented dual-threat quarterback showed enough flashes of brilliance to earn scholarship offers from Indiana, Minnesota and West Virginia, among others.
Devin Craig, jr., Lapel
Craig led Indiana sophomores a season ago with 2,777 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. He is also a standout basketball player for Lapel.
Jacob Davis, jr., New Palestine
Playing for Ohio’s Springboro last year, Davis threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns. He is now showing off his strong arm and quick feet as the starting quarterback for New Palestine.
Noah Ehrlich, sr., Crown Point
A Miami (Ohio) commit, Ehrlich is a dual-threat quarterback who compiled 2,452 passing yards and 27 touchdowns last season. He rushed for 10 touchdowns. He carried Crown Point to the program’s first regional title since 1988 and the Class 6A title game. Ehrlich was voted 6A junior all-state.
Maverick Geske, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Geske set Brebeuf Jesuit single-season school records for passing yards (3,084) and touchdowns (42) as a junior. He received Class 4A junior all-state honors.
Jett Goldsberry, jr., Heritage Hills
Another dual-threat quarterback, Goldsberry ran for 1,351 yards and 20 touchdowns, threw for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns and starred on defense last season as Heritage Hills reached the Class 3A state title game. The gifted all-around athlete was voted 3A junior all-state on defense.
Holland Harris, sr., Morton
Harris passed for 1,588 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago, and he ran for two scores. He is committed to the University of Indianapolis.
Malcolm Houze, sr., Guerin Catholic
Houze primarily played wide receiver and defensive back last fall, making the Class 3A junior all-state team at cornerback. He has transitioned to quarterback and set the IHSAA single-game passing record in a September matchup with Guerin Catholic. In the 69-62 loss, Houze threw for 638 yards and eight touchdowns with another score on the ground.
Dash King, sr., Bloomington North
A two-time Class 5A junior all-state selection, King passed for 1,804 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. He ran for eight scores.
Gabe McWilliams, sr., Center Grove
McWilliams didn’t get much time behind center last season with four-star Indiana signee Tyler Cherry running the offense, but the rocket-armed 6-foot-6 senior is now in charge of Center Grove’s offense. He is hoping to lead the Trojans to a Class 6A state title.
Carsen Melvin, sr., Westfield
A Bowling Green commit, Melvin is the offensive leader for one of the state’s top teams. He is an accurate passer who can threaten defenses with his legs.
Bobby Metzger, sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
Metzger made the Class 2A junior all-state team last year after throwing for 2,943 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has started at quarterback since his sophomore season.
Bo Polston, jr., Decatur Central
A Toledo commit, Polston is a four-year starting quarterback for Decatur Central. He threw for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and ran for six scores.
Isaiah Rogers, sr., Ben Davis
Rogers received some action as a junior for Class 6A state champion Ben Davis, throwing for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He is now the leader behind center for one of the state’s best programs. Rogers’ Division I offers include Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
Jimmy Sullivan, sr., Carroll
A Class 6A junior all-state selection last year, Sullivan entered his senior season with 59 career touchdowns (45 passing, 14 rushing). The dual-threat quarterback is committed to Iowa.
Nevan Tutterow, sr., Franklin Central
A four-year starter at quarterback, Tutterow had a breakthrough junior season with 1,949 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also plays baseball for Franklin Central.
Terry Walker III, jr., Lawrence Central
The top-rated junior quarterback prospect in Indiana, Walker III holds early offers from Ball State, Miami (Ohio) and Virginia. He is an accurate passer who can hurt defenses with his legs.
Chandler Weston, sr., Hamilton Southeastern
Weston accounted for 22 total touchdowns during his junior season behind center. He threw for 1,400 yards and added 300 on the ground.
Jackson Willis, sr., Lutheran Of Indianapolis
Willis threw for 2,555 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, leading Lutheran Of Indianapolis to the program’s third consecutive Class 1A state title. His Division I offers include Bowling Green and Central Michigan.
Brady Wilson, sr., Terre Haute South
A three-sport athlete who also competes in basketball and baseball, Wilson is in his third season as Terre Haute South’s starting quarterback. The Indiana State commit threw for 2,630 yards and 22 touchdowns last year and received Class 5A junior all-state recognition.
