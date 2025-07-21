Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Massachusetts High School Running Back in 2025?
With the start of the 2025 high school football season getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning running backs in Massachusetts. The running back is one of the most important positions on the field, and each of these nominees possesses the tools and skill set to lead their teams to the postseason in 2025. This should be an exciting season in the Bay State as the nominees will look to lead their teams to tremendous seasons.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in Massachusetts for the 2025 season.
Voting will close on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Dante Berger, Milton Academy
Berger has been making a name for himself ever since he stepped on the field, and the class of 2027 running back hasn't disappointed. Last year he ran for 1,018 yards, he had 368 receiving yards, and totaled 11 touchdowns.
Camden LaChapelle, Uxbridge
LaChapelle has such an impressive resume thus far, and added even more to it last year. In his junior year at Uxbridge, he secured back-to-back state championships, was a part of a team with a 13-0 record, had 31 rushing touchdowns with 2,307 rushing yards on 250 attempts. He also had 3 receiving touchdowns with 151 receiving yards. The type of player you don't want to face in the open field.
Maxwell Parent, St. Johns Prep
Parent lines up in the backfield for one of the most decorated football teams in Massachusetts in terms of winning. With 48 attempts out of the backfield, Parent rushed for 446 yards and 6 touchdowns. As a rising junior, he also plays defense and had 55 tackles and 3 interceptions.
Isaiah Rogers, Springfield Central
Rogers has some of the quickest feet in all of the Bay State, just watch his highlights and see how many times he breaks for a 50 yard run. Although his exact stats aren't available, we can estimate by how many Division I offers he has received. Places like Penn State, Indiana, Boston College, Notre Dame, and so many more are the ones to take note off his skill.
Tyren Hoeun, St. Mary's
What kind of list would this be without the top D1 rusher in Massachusetts? Last year, Hoeun put up 1336 yards on 166 carries for 11 touchdowns, averaging an immaculate 8 yards a carry. On the defensive side of the ball he had 65 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 4 sacks.
Aedan Borges, Joseph Case
As a sophomore, Borges played in 9 games for Joseph Case and did exceptionally well. He had 128 rushing attempts for 881 yards, and was able to find the endzone 15 times. He also had 15 receptions for 42 yards and 1 receiving touchdown. On defense he had 73 tackles and two interceptions. Borges is also a stellar pitcher on the mound.
Kevin Ozulumba, Ashland
Ozulumba recently received his first college offer from the University of New England, and for good reason. For Ashland, he was the main guy, with 170 rushing attempts for 1371 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also reeling in 12 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.
Xavier Beauchamp, Lynn English
Beauchamp had a great year last year for Lynn English. He totaled 859 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. His ability to break tackles and find a new gap is second to none.
Marcus Dascelin, Burncoat
Dascelin is a 5'9 170 pound back with elite IQ. Last year he had 957 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also averaged 8.9 yards per carry, and on the defensive side had one interception and 22.5 tackles as a defensive back.
Jaedis Elmore, Springfield International
Elmore was elected captain as a junior for Springfield, rightfully so. With 107 carries last year he was able to tally for 844 yards and seven touchdowns, including one amazing 95 yard touchdown. He also had 18 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.