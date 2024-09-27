Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (9/26/2024)
We reached mid-season in the Indiana high school football season as we presented our latest edition of the Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (5-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Portage 58-20
Jacob Soley had five catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Next game: at Valparaiso, Sept. 27
2. Westfield (5-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Hamilton Southeastern 21-14 (OT)
Deacon King had 14 carries for 141 yards and two TDs for the Shamrocks, along with a 59-yard TD pass.
Next game: at Brownsburg, Sept. 27
3. Warren Central (5-0)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Def. Ben Davis 24-21 (OT)
Madden Beriault had three interceptions to help the Warriors stay perfect.
Next game: at Pike, Sept. 27
4. Brownsburg (5-00
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Fishers 31-30
Oscar Frye was 31-of-38 passing for 334 yards and four TDs for the Bulldogs.
Next game: vs. Westfield, Sept. 27
5. Center Grovie (4-1)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Ben Trotwood-Madison (Ohio) 28-25
Gabe McWilliams threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans won their fourth in a row.
Next game: vs. Lawrence Central, Sept. 27
6. Fishers (3-2)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Lost to Brownsburg 31-30
Stanford commit JonAnthony Hall had eight catches for 141 yards and a TD, and also averaged more than 20 yards on six kickoff returns.
Next game: at Avon, Sept. 27
7. Hamilton Southeastern (3-2)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Lost to Westfield 21-14 (OT).
Chandler Weston threw for 128 yards and a TD to Kendrick Pennybaker, who finished with 110 receiving yards for the Royals.
Next game: vs. Zionsville, Sept. 27
8. Lawrence North (5-0)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Indianapolis Tech 35-0
Tanner Aspeslet passed for two TDs and ran for another in a game called because of bad weather with 7:50 left in the second quarter.
Next game: at Ben Davis, Sept. 27
9. Cathedral (3-2)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Indianapolis North Central 53-13
Cameron Koers was 13-of-18 passing for 177 yards and two scores for the Fighting Irish.
Next game: vs. Center Grove at Marian University, Oct. 4
10. Concord (5-0)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. Warsaw 28-24
Bo Brunner threw a pair of TD psses to Derek Gomez in the final 3:33 to rally the Minutemen, who trailed 17-0 at one point.
Next game: at NorthWood, Sept. 27
11. Mishawaka (4-1)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Goshen 49-10
The Cavemen used a 28-0 second-quarter run to pull away.
Next game: vs. Northridge. Sept. 27
12. Bishop Chatard (4-1)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Def. Columbus North 21-14
Jax Guidry scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally the Trojans.
Next game: vs. Guerin Catholic, Sept. 27
13. Brebeuf Jesuit (4-1)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Carmel 28-27
Taylor Clark had seven catches for 217 yards and three TDs to lead the Braves.
Next game: vs. Roncalli, Sept. 27
14. Penn (4-1)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: Def. Mishawaka Marian 24-7
Kellen Watsom threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tayshon Bardo and Jaedon Parker had a 57-yard TD run for the Kingsmen.
Next game: at South Bend Adams, Sept. 27
15. Merrillville (4-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Michigan City 14-12
Cameron Jordan had a 47-yard TD run for the Pirates, who made a 14-0 halftime lead stand up.
Next game: at LaPorte, Sept. 27
16. New Palestine (4-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Pendleton Heights 56-17
Josh Ranes had 23 carries for 268 yards and three TDs to lead the Dragons.
Next game: vs. Greenfield-Central, Sept. 27
17. Fort Wayne Carroll (3-2)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Snider 30-6
Iowa commit Jimmy Sullivan passed for 183 yards and three TDs to pace the Chargers.
Next game: at Fort Wayne Wayne, Sept. 27
18. Carmel (2-3)
Previous rank: 9 Last Week: Lost to Brebeuf Jesuit 28-27
Jacob Bellin had 100 receiving for the Greyhounds, pushing his season total to 397.
Next game: at Indianapolis North Central, Sept. 27
19. Fort Wayne Snider (3-2)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Lost to Fort Wayne Carroll 30-6
The Panthers were limited to a pair of Mang Tung field goals.
Next game: vs. Homestead, Sept. 27
20. Columbus North (4-1)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Lost to Chatard 21-14
Geno Prescott had a 55-yard TD run and Asher Ratliff threw a 46-yard scoring pass to Jordan Bruner for the Bull Dogs.
Next game: vs. Terre Haute North, Sept. 27
21. Whiteland (3-1)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Perry Meridian 48-28
Slate Valentine ran 26 times for 153 yards and two TDs to lead the Warriors.
Next game: at Martinsville, Sept. 27
22. Lafayette Jefferson (5-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Kokomo 38-23
Keyen Crowder threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns for the Bronchos.
Next game: vs. Kokomo, Sept. 20
23. Martinsville (5-0)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Franklin 40-7
Hunter Stroud caught nine passes for 206 yards and three TDs for the Artesians.
Next game: vs. Whiteland, Sept. 27
24. Evansville Memorial (5-0)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: Def. Evansville Harrison 45-8
The Tigers' average margin of victory this year is just over 29 points.
Next game: vs. Evansville Bosse, Sept. 27
25. Plainfield (5-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Greenwood 28-0
Luke Starnes and Westin Weyrich each reached the 100-yard rushing mark for the Quakers.
Next game: vs. Decatur Central, Sept. 27