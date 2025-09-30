Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
As week 6 wraps off and the IHSAA playoffs loom, High School on SI takes a look at the top 25 rankings heading into week 7. Indiana high school football boasts yet another stellar slate of ranked matchups this upcoming week, so make sure to stay up to date with all things high school sports right here.
All classes 1A-6A are eligible for inclusion.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Brownsburg edged out a victory versus no. 12 Westfield in their week 6 contest, winning 14-10. The Bulldogs will match up against Zionsville for conference play in week 7 this Friday.
2. New Palestine Dragons (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine dominated Greenfield-Central in their week 6 shutout victory 49-0. The Dragons will try to remain perfect as they welcome Shelbyville for their week 7 home contest.
3. Center Grove Trojans (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Center Grove earned a decisive victory over Lawrence Central, winning 36-0. They will welcome no. 19 Cathdral in week 7 as they face off against the Fighting Irish.
4. Crown Point Bulldogs (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Crown Point has ran the table so far in Northwest Indiana this season. They picked up yet another victory against Valparaiso in week 6, winning 35-14. The Bulldogs will play Laporte in week 7 this Friday.
5. East Noble Knights (6-0)
Previous rank: 6
East Noble pitched their third shutout victory of the season in week 6, beating Norwell 35-0 in their conference matchup. The Knights will look to stay perfect as they take on Columbia City at home in week 7.
6. Lawrence North Wildcats (5-1)
Previous rank: 7
Lawrence North earned a decisive week 6 victory, handily beating Ben Davis 48-19. The Wildcats will face off against no. 13 Warren Central in what should be a great week 7 showdown.
7. Penn Kingsmen (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Penn earned yet another victory to stay perfect on the season versus South Bend Adams, winning 42-7. The Kingsmen will travel to take on 6A opponent Elkhart in week 7.
8. Carmel Greyhounds (5-1)
Previous rank: 11
Carmel continues to put together an impressive string of victories as they beat North Central 63-14 in week 6. They will travel in week 7 to take on non-conference opponent Ben Davis.
9. Fishers Tigers (4-2)
Previous rank: 10
Fishers took care of business in week 6, beating Avon 29-15 in conference play. The Tigers will face no. 22 Franklin Central for a top 25 matchup in week 7.
10. Heritage Hills Patriots (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
Heritage Hills suffered their first loss of the season to conference foe Gibson Southern, losing 38-34. Jett Goldsberry will look to lead the Patriots back to victory in week 7 as they take on Mt. Vernon.
11. Mishawaka Cavemen (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Cavemen picked up another road victory in week 6, beating Northridge 35-20. All eyes are on week 7 now as Mishawaka will welcome no. 21 Warsaw to Steele Stadium in the battle of the triple option offenses.
12. Westfield Shamrocks (4-2)
Previous rank: 8
Westfield came up short to no. 1 Brownsburg in week 6, losing 14-10. Despite this, the Shamrocks gave the Bulldogs their thinest margian of victory yet. Westfield will look to get back on track as they travel to Avon in conference play.
13. Warren Central Warriors (5-1)
Previous rank: 13
Warren Central picked up a close victory to Pike, winning the contest 31-28. The Warriors will travel to face conference foe no. 6 Lawrence North in week 7.
14. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Bishop Chatard won their matchup versus Guerin Catholic, beating the Golden Eagles handily 56-14. The Trojans will travel in week 7 to take on Harrison.
15. Columbus North Bulldogs (4-2)
Previous rank: 16
Columbus North earned a shutout victory versus Terre Haute North Vigo in week 6, winning the contest 42-0. The Bulldogs will take on the undefeated no. 17 Bloomington South Panthers in week 7.
16. Concord Minutemen (5-1)
Previous rank: 17
Concord won their contest versus Northwood, defeating the Panthers in a high scoring affair 44-34. The Minutemen will travel to take on conference foe Goshen in week 7.
17. Bloomington South Panthers (6-0)
Previous rank: 18
Bloomington South earned a decisive home victory versus Southport, winning 54-7 last Friday. The Panthers will have a major top 25 game this upcoming Friday as they take on no. 15 Columbus North.
18. Evansville Memorial Tigers (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
Evansville Memorial continues to run the gambit of Evansville schools at they defeated Evansville Bosse 56-6 in week 6. The Tigers will matchup against Evansville Reitz in week 7.
19. Cathedral Fighting Irish (4-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Fighting Irish edged out a close victory versus Trotwood-Madison, winning the game 32-28. Cathedral will have a major road test this upcoming Friday, as they take on no. 3 Center Grove.
20. Knox Redskins (6-0)
Previous rank: 21
Knox continued their streak of dominance in week 6 as they beat LaVille 62-16. The Redskins will look to remain perfect on the season as they take on Jimtown in week 7.
21. Warsaw Tigers (4-2)
Previous rank: 24
Warsaw won in dominant fashion in week 6, beating Plymouth 42-14. The Tigers will have a major road test in week 7 as they travel to take on Keith Kinder and no. 12 Mishawaka.
22. Franklin Central Flashes (4-2)
Previous rank: 25
Franklin Central earned a decisive home victory over Noblesville 37-10. The Flashes will have a big time top 25 road matchup in week 7 as they matchup against no. 9 Fishers.
23. Pendleton Heights Arabians (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Pendleton Heights is 5-1 on the season with their only loss coming to no. 2 New Palestine. The Arabians earned a big victory versus Mt. Vernon last Friday, winning 56-13. They will face conference foe Delta in week 7.
24. Jefferson Bronchos (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Jefferson has showcased a high powered offense this season. The Bronchos defeated Anderson 77-0 in week 6. They will take on Kokomo this Friday.
25. Plainfield Quakers (5-1)
Previous rank: 23
Plainfield suffered their first loss of the season last Friday to Decatur Central, falling 37-19. The Quakers will look to get back in the win column in week 7 as they take on Franklin Community.
- Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1