Clarksville Caps off 1A State Championship Run
Sydney Lovrien strikes out nine in win over No. 1 Wayne
Sydney Lovrien dominated, striking out nine batters to lead Clarksville to a 4-1 victory over Wayne and the Class 1A Iowa high school state softball championship at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
The title was the second for the Indians, who also captured gold in 2021.
Clarksville scored twice in the first and added two more runs in the second to gain control of the contest. Lovrien allowed just four hits and had two herself at the plate with a pair of RBI.
Claire Lodge had two runs scored and Paige Kampman drove in a pair.
For Wayne, Izzie Moore had five strikeouts and Ella Whitney had an RBI with a hit.
