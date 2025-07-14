Daniel Wright completes incredible career journey by being drafted
Daniel Wright left Sergeant Bluff-Luton planning on becoming a college football player.
He walked on to Wisconsin to join the Badgers before deciding baseball was where he heart was.
Wright departed from Madison and joined Iowa Western, pitching at the top level of junior college baseball. From there, he spent two seasons with Houston before landing back in Iowa with the Hawkeyes this past spring.
On Monday, Wright was selected in the 10th round as the No. 286 pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
As a senior at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Wright went 6-2 with 54 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched, sporting an earned run average of 0.95. He also drove in 23 runs and scored 10 times with 19 hits at the plate.
Wright’s junior season saw him put together a .388 batting average with 11 doubles, two homers, 45 RBI and 54 total hits. He was 9-2 on the mound with 59 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched, as opponents hit just .199 off him.
As a senior on the football field, Wright, who is 6-foot-9, threw for almost 3,000 yards with 32 touchdowns, leading the Warriors to a 10-2 record and the state semifinals where they lost a heartbreaker to Solon, 43-36.
Last year with the Hawkeyes, Wright was 2-2 with a 3.41 earned run average in 18 appearances, striking out 29 in 20 innings. He had a college career record of 6-5 with 49 appearances, picking up 60 strikeouts in 80 innings.