High School

Former Iowa High School Football Standout Shines On NFL Christmas Day

Andrew Van Ginkel helps Minnesota Vikings defeat Detroit Lions

Dana Becker

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) reacts after a tackle against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) reacts after a tackle against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A former Iowa high school football standout helped derail the playoff hopes of an NFL team on Christmas Day.

Andrew Van Ginkel, a graduate of Rock Valley High School who dominated at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, was part of a Minnesota Vikings defense that helped slow the offense of the Detroit Lions down, earning a 23-10 victory Thursday.

Van Ginkel recorded five tackles with 1.5 quarterback sacks, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and two fumbles recovered. The defense for the Minnesota Vikings tallied five fumble recoveries and had five sacks with eight tackles for loss on the day, picking off two more passes.

Minnesota limited the Detroit run game to just 2.3 yards per carry and held Jared Goff to under 200 yards passing.

The 30-year-old Van Ginkel has seven sacks on the season and 49 tackles with an interception. 

Andrew Van Ginkel Took Long Path To NFL Superstar Status

A quarterback and defensive back in high school at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Van Ginkel attended the University of South Dakota. After making all-Missouri Valley Conference first team honors as a redshirt freshman, he transferred to junior college powerhouse Iowa Western before arriving in Madison, Wisconsin to play Big Ten Conference football for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Van Ginkel became a third-team all-Big Ten selection for the Badgers after tallying 12 sacks in two seasons with a pair of interceptions.

Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Star Signs Massive NFL Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins selected Van Ginkel in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would remain with the Dolphins until signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikings in 2024. Van Ginkel signed a one-0year contract extension with $23 million this past April.

After battling injuries to play just six games as a rookie, Van Ginkel has played in at least 16 games each of the past five seasons. He had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2024 with Minnesota, recording 79 tackles - also a career-best - and two interceptions.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa