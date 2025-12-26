Former Iowa High School Football Standout Shines On NFL Christmas Day
A former Iowa high school football standout helped derail the playoff hopes of an NFL team on Christmas Day.
Andrew Van Ginkel, a graduate of Rock Valley High School who dominated at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, was part of a Minnesota Vikings defense that helped slow the offense of the Detroit Lions down, earning a 23-10 victory Thursday.
Van Ginkel recorded five tackles with 1.5 quarterback sacks, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and two fumbles recovered. The defense for the Minnesota Vikings tallied five fumble recoveries and had five sacks with eight tackles for loss on the day, picking off two more passes.
Minnesota limited the Detroit run game to just 2.3 yards per carry and held Jared Goff to under 200 yards passing.
The 30-year-old Van Ginkel has seven sacks on the season and 49 tackles with an interception.
Andrew Van Ginkel Took Long Path To NFL Superstar Status
A quarterback and defensive back in high school at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Van Ginkel attended the University of South Dakota. After making all-Missouri Valley Conference first team honors as a redshirt freshman, he transferred to junior college powerhouse Iowa Western before arriving in Madison, Wisconsin to play Big Ten Conference football for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Van Ginkel became a third-team all-Big Ten selection for the Badgers after tallying 12 sacks in two seasons with a pair of interceptions.
Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Star Signs Massive NFL Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins selected Van Ginkel in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would remain with the Dolphins until signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikings in 2024. Van Ginkel signed a one-0year contract extension with $23 million this past April.
After battling injuries to play just six games as a rookie, Van Ginkel has played in at least 16 games each of the past five seasons. He had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2024 with Minnesota, recording 79 tackles - also a career-best - and two interceptions.