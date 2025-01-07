High School

Former Solon star Cam Miller with big first quarter in FCS championship game

Cam Miller with two early TDs to help North Dakota State take lead in FCS title game

Dana Becker

Cam Miller, from Solon, Iowa, already has two rushing touchdowns in the FCS national title game for North Dakota State.
Cam Miller, from Solon, Iowa, already has two rushing touchdowns in the FCS national title game for North Dakota State. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Solon standout Cam Miller has found his home at North Dakota State.

Miller and the Bison have an early 14-0 lead in the FCS national championship game live on ESPN vs. Montana State.

And Miller has had a hand - or make it two feet - involved in both scores.

After darting to the end zone from two years out to complete a 12-play, 75-yard drive that covered over seven minutes of the first quarter, Miller took the ball himself on a 64-yard run up the middle. 

That TD jaunt capped a five-play, 92-yard scoring drive for North Dakota State.

Miller is also 4-for-4 passing for 51 yards, rushing seven times for 84. 

The senior came into the game with over 3,000 yards passing and 31 touchdowns against just four interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 207.1. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa