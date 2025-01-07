Former Solon star Cam Miller with big first quarter in FCS championship game
Former Solon standout Cam Miller has found his home at North Dakota State.
Miller and the Bison have an early 14-0 lead in the FCS national championship game live on ESPN vs. Montana State.
And Miller has had a hand - or make it two feet - involved in both scores.
After darting to the end zone from two years out to complete a 12-play, 75-yard drive that covered over seven minutes of the first quarter, Miller took the ball himself on a 64-yard run up the middle.
That TD jaunt capped a five-play, 92-yard scoring drive for North Dakota State.
Miller is also 4-for-4 passing for 51 yards, rushing seven times for 84.
The senior came into the game with over 3,000 yards passing and 31 touchdowns against just four interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 207.1.