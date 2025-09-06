Iowa High School Football: Week 2 Quick Hitters
Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season was played Friday under clear skies that made it feel much more like Week 6 or 7 instead of early September.
But the action on the gridiron remained hot and heavy.
Here are some of the key notes from the night via social media posts:
Waukee Northwest Knocks Off West Des Moines Valley
It appears as if Class 5A is going to be wild from week to week once again, as Waukee Northwest knocked off West Des Moines Valley, 27-24. The Wolves led 20-10 at the half after battling to a 3-3 draw through 12 minutes.
Alburnett Claims Wild Victory vs. Mid-Prairie
According to Paul Bowker, Alburnett and Mid-Prairie combined for two late scores as Alburnett pulled off a 42-37 victory. Laken Caves led the way for Alburnett with five touchdowns while Mid-Prairie’s Brooks Weber threw four TD passes.
Hudson Shull of ADM Puts on Offensive Clinic
ADM has had some incredible quarterback play over the past few years, and Hudson Shull is the latest. Shull completed 15 of 19 with four touchdowns, racking up 277 yards from offense, according to a post by Bound Iowa.The Tigers won, 41-3 over Ballard.
West Lyon has Outscored First Two Opponents 80-0
West Lyon claimed a dominating win in the Beef Bowl, blitzing Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 39-0. West Lyon has now won its first two games of the season, 80-0.
Solon Handles Williamsburg
Solon leaned on Eli Kampman and he delivered, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Williamsburg, according to Ryan Pleggenkuhle.
Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG Defeat Defending State Champs
One of the three 2024 state champions in Class 1A went down Friday night, as OABCIG and top prospect Jaxx DeJean bested Tri-Center, 18-14.
Clear Lake Exacts Revenge on Humboldt
Last fall, Clear Lake saw its season come to an end at the hands of North Central Conference rival Humboldt in the playoffs. This time around, it was the Lions handing out punishment, as they topped the Wildcats, 23-7.
Down Early, Carroll Kuemper Explodes Late
Trailing Algona 21-17, Carroll Kuemper came out firing in the second half, as the Knights claimed a battle of Top 10 teams in different classifications, 52-21.
Defending Champ North Polk Just Keeps Winning
Counted out by many to begin the year after losing several key starters from the state championship team last year, North Polk showed they are for real once again. The Comets, who topped Lewis Central in Week 1, knocked off Newton, 16-13.