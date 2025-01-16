From Ames to Arizona State: Jabari Hinson commits to Sun Devils wrestling program
While there is a high-level college program right in his own backyard, Jabari Hinson will instead take his talents west.
Hinson, an Ames High School senior, committed to Arizona State University to wrestle for the Sun Devils.
A two-time state placewinner, Hinson has been ranked nationally, reaching as high as No. 11 in his career.
Hinson has already claimed three tournament titles for the Little Cyclones, winning gold at the home Jack Mendenhall along with championships at the Council Bluffs Classic and Keith Young Invitational.
He won titles at the Iowa/USA State Freestyle Championships and AGW - 2024 Ankeny Greco meets this offseason after placing fourth as a junior at state at 138 pounds last year.
As a sophomore, Hinson was a state runner-up at 126 pounds.