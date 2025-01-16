High School

From Ames to Arizona State: Jabari Hinson commits to Sun Devils wrestling program

Dana Becker

Jabari Hinson of Ames has committed to wrestle at Arizona State next year.
Jabari Hinson of Ames has committed to wrestle at Arizona State next year. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is a high-level college program right in his own backyard, Jabari Hinson will instead take his talents west.

Hinson, an Ames High School senior, committed to Arizona State University to wrestle for the Sun Devils. 

A two-time state placewinner, Hinson has been ranked nationally, reaching as high as No. 11 in his career. 

Hinson has already claimed three tournament titles for the Little Cyclones, winning gold at the home Jack Mendenhall along with championships at the Council Bluffs Classic and Keith Young Invitational. 

He won titles at the Iowa/USA State Freestyle Championships and AGW - 2024 Ankeny Greco meets this offseason after placing fourth as a junior at state at 138 pounds last year. 

As a sophomore, Hinson was a state runner-up at 126 pounds.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

