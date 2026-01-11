Iowa High School Wrestling Notebook: Dreshaun Ross Dominates Again
Another tournament resulted in another dominating performance for one of the top Iowa high school wrestlers.
Dreshaun Ross, a senior at Fort Dodge Senior High School, put together a flawless day of wrestling at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational hosted by Ames High School. The future Oklahoma State Cowboy claimed the heavyweight division title.
Ross scored a fall in the finals in 1:29 over Joseph Favia from Marmion Academy to conclude his tournament run. He also earned pins in 15 seconds and 40 seconds around a technical fall that came in just 65 seconds.
A three-time Iowa high school state wrestling champion, Ross will be going for his fourth title later this season. He is regarded as one of the top wrestlers regardless of weight in the Class of 2026.
Dowling Catholic Highest Finishing Iowa School At Mendenhall Invitational
Favia and Marmion Academy, a school located in Aurora, Illinois, captured the team title at the Mendenhall over Dowling Catholic, as Waverly-Shell Rock, Indianola and Ankeny rounded out the Top 5 team standings.
Cruz Gannon of Dowling Catholic remained undefeated like Ross, winning the 106-pound title with a 6-1 decision over Colton Wyller from Marmion Academy in the finals. His teammate, Jack Wallukait, won at 113 pounds over Wyller’s teammate, James Morrison.
Kipton Lewis of Waverly-Shell Rock, Cody Trevino from Bettendorf, Elijah Blewitt of Indianola, Calvin Rathjen of Ankeny, Eli Forcier of Waverly-Shell Rock, Brayden Koester from Bettendorf and Lincoln Jipp of Bettendorf were other weight class winners from Iowa high schools.
Like Ross, Jipp, a highly-ranked recruit committed to North Carolina, was impressive. He moved to 27-0 with two pins and a technical fall at 215 pounds.
Decorah Takes Out Top-Ranked Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
In the main event of the Glenn Brand Duals, Decorah earned a 38-32 victory over host Clarion-Goldfield/Dows.
The Cowboys entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A team rankings while the Vikings were second.
Mason Avila, Will Larson, Gavin Carolan, Grant Knutson, William Fullhart, Thomas Sexton and Ethan Kuennen were winners for Decorah in the dual with Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, as the Cowboys earned wins from Cole Wibholm, Estuardo Lopez, Paxton Redenius, Adrian Phetxoumphone, Colin Sesker, Ryland Morgan and JT Kelso. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows was without multi-time state medalist Linden Phetxoumphone for the dual.
Western Dubuque Claims Team Honors At North Scott Girls Tournament
With 181.5 points, Western Dubuque prevailed over Dubuque Hempstead, Waverly-Shell Rock and 15 other schools to claim the North Scott Girls Tournament.
Elli Casey was an individual winner, claiming gold at 100 pounds. Landry Rauen, Khloee Schmidt and Ava Pfab all placed second while Lexi Vogel, Melora Osai and Grace McCarthy were each third for Western Dubuque.
Kenadee Helscher from Wapello remained unbeaten, capturing the 105-pound title. Teammate Clara Ball was first at 115.
Jocelynn Richardson of Durant, Camille Schult of Waverly-Shell Rock, Josie Logan of Marion, Bella Miller from Dubuque Hempstead, Makana Miller of Waverly-Shell Rock, Collins Ryan from Waverly-Shell Rock, Morgan Bills from Dubuque Hempstead, Amalia Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock and Skylar Wegener of Northeast were other winners.