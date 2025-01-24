High School

Hey Travis Hunter, Ryker Dengler just might have you beat as best two-way athlete

West Liberty senior Ryker Dengler is a wrestling/basketball standout this winter

Dana Becker

Ryker Dengler is not only leading the West Liberty boys basketball team, he is a standout wrestler this winter.
Ryker Dengler is not only leading the West Liberty boys basketball team, he is a standout wrestler this winter. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Travis Hunter impressed the nation this past fall, playing nearly every snap for the Colorado Buffaloes while winning the Heisman Trophy.

But even the future NFL Draft pick would have to be impressed with what Ryker Dengler is doing this winter in Iowa.

Dengler, a senior at West Liberty High School, is not only ranked at 165 pounds in Class 2A on the wrestling mat, he is a key member of the basketball team, leading them in points, rebounds and steals.

That’s right. Dengler is both wrestling and playing basketball at the same time at a time when kids across Iowa and the nation are focusing on one sport year-round.

Dengler, who was the starting quarterback for West Liberty, will run track in the spring and play baseball this summer, told KJ Pilcher of the Cedar Rapids Gazette “I’ve done it my whole life, really.”

“I love competing,” he said. “Competing is so much fun for me, so I wouldn’t want it any other way. I love competing like this year round.”

Dengler recently announced on social media that he will focus on one sport at the collegiate level, committing to Coe College for football. He comes from a wrestling family but has a passion for the sport of basketball.

“They’re a huge wrestling family, so I felt like I like it and I’d want to keep doing it,” he said. “I only had a couple more years of it, so let’s keep doing it.

“I love how basketball is a complete team game. One man can’t carry your basketball team. You have to be all together.”

Dengler is 24-3 this season on the mats, surpassing 100 wins for his career earlier this year. He has been a mainstay in the basketball lineup for West Liberty, sitting at 17.5 points per game this year with 8.5 rebounds, over three steals and three assists a night.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa