Hey Travis Hunter, Ryker Dengler just might have you beat as best two-way athlete
Travis Hunter impressed the nation this past fall, playing nearly every snap for the Colorado Buffaloes while winning the Heisman Trophy.
But even the future NFL Draft pick would have to be impressed with what Ryker Dengler is doing this winter in Iowa.
Dengler, a senior at West Liberty High School, is not only ranked at 165 pounds in Class 2A on the wrestling mat, he is a key member of the basketball team, leading them in points, rebounds and steals.
That’s right. Dengler is both wrestling and playing basketball at the same time at a time when kids across Iowa and the nation are focusing on one sport year-round.
Dengler, who was the starting quarterback for West Liberty, will run track in the spring and play baseball this summer, told KJ Pilcher of the Cedar Rapids Gazette “I’ve done it my whole life, really.”
“I love competing,” he said. “Competing is so much fun for me, so I wouldn’t want it any other way. I love competing like this year round.”
Dengler recently announced on social media that he will focus on one sport at the collegiate level, committing to Coe College for football. He comes from a wrestling family but has a passion for the sport of basketball.
“They’re a huge wrestling family, so I felt like I like it and I’d want to keep doing it,” he said. “I only had a couple more years of it, so let’s keep doing it.
“I love how basketball is a complete team game. One man can’t carry your basketball team. You have to be all together.”
Dengler is 24-3 this season on the mats, surpassing 100 wins for his career earlier this year. He has been a mainstay in the basketball lineup for West Liberty, sitting at 17.5 points per game this year with 8.5 rebounds, over three steals and three assists a night.