High School

IHSAA dual team wrestling rankings released for all three classifications

The first edition of the IHSAA dual team wrestling rankings are out

Dana Becker

Southeast Polk is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the first dual team wrestling rankings.
Southeast Polk is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the first dual team wrestling rankings. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first set of dual team wrestling rankings for the postseason.

These rankings will be used to determine dual team postseason qualifying as a way to try and get the best teams possible to state duals. School and geographic considerations will also be made when it comes time to reveal host sites and teams in attendance.

Southeast Polk (Class 3A), Williamsburg (2A) and Alburnett (1A) are the No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classes.

The rankings committee is a five-person group with four former coaches from different state regions and the IHSAA’s wrestling administrator. 

Regional dual meets are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 with the state dual team wrestling tournament set for Saturday, Feb. 8 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Here are the IHSAA dual team wrestling rankings: 

IHSAA DUAL TEAM WRESTLING RANKINGS

(First Edition/Jan. 3, 2025)

Class 3A

1. Southeast Polk; 2. Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Indianola; 4. Ankeny; 5. Bettendorf; 6. Ankeny Centennial; 7. Linn-Mar; 8. Johnston; 9. Waukee Northwest; 10. Carlisle; 11. Norwalk; 12. Pleasant Valley; 13. North Scott; 14. Western Dubuque; 15. Dallas Center-Grimes; 16. Bondurant-Farrar; 17. Fort Dodge; 18. Lewis Central; 19. Iowa City West; 20. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 21. Urbandale; 22. Marshalltown; 23. Ames; 24. Dubuque Hempstead.

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg; 2. Algona; 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 4. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows; 5. West Delaware; 6. Independence; 7. Humboldt; 8. Mount Vernon; 9. Benton; 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 11. Burlington Notre Dame; 12. Winterset; 13. Davenport Assumption; 14. Ballard; 15. West Liberty; 16. Atlantic; 17. Anamosa; 18. Decorah; 19. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 20. Solon; 21. West Marshall; 22. North Fayette Valley; 23. North Polk; 24. Albia.

Class 1A

1. Alburnett; 2. Don Bosco; 3. Wilton; 4. Jesup; 5. Riverside; 6. Osage; 7. Nashua-Plainfield; 8. Denver; 9. Lake Mills; 10. Logan-Magnolia; 11. Hinton; 12. Lisbon; 13. Alta-Aurelia; 14. Woodbury Central; 15. Nodaway Valley; 16. Underwood; 17. Shenandoah; 18. Interstate 35; 19. Lawton-Bronson; 20. West Branch; 21. Central Springs; 22. North Mahaska; 23. West Lyon; 24. Westwood.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa