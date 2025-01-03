IHSAA dual team wrestling rankings released for all three classifications
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first set of dual team wrestling rankings for the postseason.
These rankings will be used to determine dual team postseason qualifying as a way to try and get the best teams possible to state duals. School and geographic considerations will also be made when it comes time to reveal host sites and teams in attendance.
Southeast Polk (Class 3A), Williamsburg (2A) and Alburnett (1A) are the No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classes.
The rankings committee is a five-person group with four former coaches from different state regions and the IHSAA’s wrestling administrator.
Regional dual meets are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 with the state dual team wrestling tournament set for Saturday, Feb. 8 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Here are the IHSAA dual team wrestling rankings:
(First Edition/Jan. 3, 2025)
Class 3A
1. Southeast Polk; 2. Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Indianola; 4. Ankeny; 5. Bettendorf; 6. Ankeny Centennial; 7. Linn-Mar; 8. Johnston; 9. Waukee Northwest; 10. Carlisle; 11. Norwalk; 12. Pleasant Valley; 13. North Scott; 14. Western Dubuque; 15. Dallas Center-Grimes; 16. Bondurant-Farrar; 17. Fort Dodge; 18. Lewis Central; 19. Iowa City West; 20. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 21. Urbandale; 22. Marshalltown; 23. Ames; 24. Dubuque Hempstead.
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg; 2. Algona; 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 4. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows; 5. West Delaware; 6. Independence; 7. Humboldt; 8. Mount Vernon; 9. Benton; 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 11. Burlington Notre Dame; 12. Winterset; 13. Davenport Assumption; 14. Ballard; 15. West Liberty; 16. Atlantic; 17. Anamosa; 18. Decorah; 19. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 20. Solon; 21. West Marshall; 22. North Fayette Valley; 23. North Polk; 24. Albia.
Class 1A
1. Alburnett; 2. Don Bosco; 3. Wilton; 4. Jesup; 5. Riverside; 6. Osage; 7. Nashua-Plainfield; 8. Denver; 9. Lake Mills; 10. Logan-Magnolia; 11. Hinton; 12. Lisbon; 13. Alta-Aurelia; 14. Woodbury Central; 15. Nodaway Valley; 16. Underwood; 17. Shenandoah; 18. Interstate 35; 19. Lawton-Bronson; 20. West Branch; 21. Central Springs; 22. North Mahaska; 23. West Lyon; 24. Westwood.