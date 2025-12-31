Iowa High School Prep Makes Decision On Future At Iowa State
Iowa State football fans received a little bit of good post-Christmas news, as a former Iowa high school football standout has decided to return to the program and not enter the transfer portal.
Rylan Barnes, who starred at West Hancock High School before joining the Cyclones, posted on social media that he will be back in Ames for 2026.
“Staying home!” Barnes posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), along with a picture Tuesday night.
It has become the norm for Iowa State fans to check social media over the past several weeks and see players announcing they would be entering the transfer portal after Matt Campbell’s decision to leave for the head coaching position at Penn State.
But there have been a handful of players who have done like Barnes and made it known they will play for new head coach Jimmy Rogers.
Barnes, a 6-foot-3 linebacker, was an all-state player for West Hancock, helping the Eagles to several deep postseason runs. He recorded 80.5 tackles with 14 for loss as a senior, recovering three fumbles and picking off two passes.
Former West Hancock Star Played Key Role In 2024 For Iowa State
After taking a redshirt season in 2023, Barnes, a walk-on, stepped into a key role when injures devastated the linebacking group at Iowa State. He made four starts and played in nine games in 2024, finishing with 30 tackles including 3.5 for loss.
The Cyclones went a school-record 11-3 that year, reaching the Big 12 Conference championship game and winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Barnes played in a handful of games this past fall, recording 10 tackles with one for loss.