Iowa City High, Northern Iowa Football Player Passes Away At 18
An Iowa high school and college is mourning after the loss of an 18-year-old.
Parker Sutherland, a graduate of Iowa City High and a freshman football player at the University of Northern Iowa, passed away on Saturday. He is survived by his parents, Adam and Jill, and sister, Georgia.
Northern Iowa Football Player Parker Sutherland Passed Away Saturday At Just 18 Years Old
Sutherland played in four games as a freshman for the Panthers this past fall at tight end. He was a second team all-state selection his senior season with the Little Hawks on the football field, and was also part of the Iowa City High basketball and baseball teams.
“I’m heartbroken,” Northern Iowa head coach Todd Stepsis said in a press release from the school. “No words can express my condolences to Adam, Jill and Georgia. Parker embodied everything we look for in a UNI Football Panther. His talent and potential excited us on a daily basis, but it failed to compare to the type of person and teammate he was.
“His character, humility, toughness and genuine love of others are what champions are made of. While I’m saddened that our time together was short, we will celebrate the bright light that he brought to our football team for the rest of our lives.”
Former Iowa City High Standout Had Breakout Season As A Senior
As a senior at Iowa City High, Sutherland caught 31 passes for a team-leading 439 yards and scored seven touchdowns, which also led the Little Hawks. He also recorded an interception on defense.
“It is a heartbreaking day for our Panther Athletics family with the passing of our Parker Sutherland,” Northern Iowa director of athletics Megan Franklin said. “He embraced the opportunity to play Panther football and represent the University through sport.
“We are devastated - just devastated. The blessing is that we have a Panther family who will hold the Sutherland family, our football team and our athletics staff close as we grieve.”
Iowa City High, Football Coach Offer Thoughts On Parker Sutherland
The Iowa City High X (formerly known as Twitter) account offered a message about Sutherland, posting, “We are devastated to share the news that Parker Sutherland, a 2025 City High graduate and a member of the UNI Football team, has passed away.
“Parker played basketball, football and baseball during his time at City High. He never failed to pick his teammates up or make them smile,” the account posted. “He was a Little Hawk through and through. We extend our deepest condolences and support to Parker’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him.”
Mitchell Moore, Sutherland’s head coach at Iowa City High, started a social media post by simply writing, “I love you 88!”
“You lived life with an infectious attitude and a contagious energy,” Moore wrote. “You never met a stranger, everyone was your friend, and you embodied the word teammate. You were a son to everyone who coached you. We will carry on your legacy forever.”