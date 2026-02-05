Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Staying In-State For College
One of the top remaining uncommitted Iowa high school football prospects has made up his mind, following in the footsteps of his father.
Solon High School senior Eli Kampman signed with the University of Iowa, just like his father, Aaron Kampman, did before him.
Kampman was a dual-threat who played on both sides of the football for Solon, as the Class of 2026 prospect was named all-state after throwing for 2,230 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 488 yards and five more scores.
But Kampman will be looking to make his impact on the defensive side of the ball just like his father, who was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes.
Eli Kampman Set To Compete For Playing Time On Defense With The Iowa Hawkeyes
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Kampman is headed to Iowa City to work in the secondary, following the same path as former Iowa high school football standouts like Cooper DeJean, Zach Lutmer and Xavier Nwankpa before him.
Kampman recorded 27 tackles with 21 solo stops, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown on defense for Solon, leading them to the Class 3A Iowa high school football state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Nevada.
As a junior, Kampman was a wide receiver while also starring on defense with another pick-6.
Aaron Kampman Had Standout Career At Collegiate, NFL Levels
Aaron Kampman played at Aplington-Parkersburg where he was a standout in multiple sports like his son is now. He set school records for tackles in a game, a season and a career.
From there, Kampman played at Iowa, earning first team all-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He was a two-time second team all-pro, two-time Pro Bowl selection and finished with 58 sacks, earning induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.