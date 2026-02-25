Iowa High School Baseball Coaching Legend Passes Away
The all-time leader in wins not only in Iowa high school baseball but in the country has passed away.
Gene Schultz, who won 1,754 games during his 45-year coaching career on the diamond, passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026.
Schultz retired following the 2014 season, having won 1,578 games during the summer baseball seasons. Iowa is the lone state to play sanctioned high school baseball in the summer months.
Nation's All-Time Winningest Baseball Coach Spent Entire Career At Kee
He spent his career at Kee High School of Lansing, leading them to 11 state championships overall, with nine of those coming in the summer and two in the fall. They qualified 19 times for state under the direction of Schultz.
“As we mourn this tremendous loss, our hearts are especially with his beloved wife, his children and his cherished grandchildren,” a release from the school said. “He spoke often and proudly of his family, and they were the center of his life. We extend our deepest sympathies, prayers and unwavering support to them during this difficult time.”
Schultz graduated from Winona State University, earning two letters in baseball and two in basketball. He was an all-conference basketball player and the co-captain of the 1968-69 conference championship team, leading them in scoring.
Gene Schultz Was Also A Standout Basketball Coach
In 1990, Schultz was inducted into the Winona State Hall of Fame. He played at Cotter High School and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville before ultimately attending Winona State.
Schultz went 880-199 in his first 20 seasons coaching high school baseball at Kee, winning eight state championships and 19 conference titles during that span. They had win streaks of 40 and 55 games, with his 1973 and 1990 state championship teams going a combined 92-2.
Along with leading the baseball program, Schultz spent several seasons coaching basketball at Kee where he won 398 games.