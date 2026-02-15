Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (2/15/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Feb. 9-14. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk girls basketball
The sophomore became just the second player in Iowa to reach 50 points, going for 50 with eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Waukee.
Quinn Persching, Mount Vernon girls basketball
Persching dropped 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting to help Mount Vernon score a 60-39 victory over then-No. 1 Clear Creek-Amana.
Jevyn Severson, Madrid boys basketball
Severson, who continues to collect Division I football offers, went for 25 points with 15 rebounds in a victory over ACGC.
Trey Bryte, ADM boys basketball
Mr. Triple-Double did it again, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Tigers.
Rowan Jacobi, Springville girls basketball
Jacobi became just the 25th Iowa girls to record 2,000 career points, putting up 23 in a win over MFL MarMac. She also has over 1,100 career rebounds.
Olivia Steines, Camanche girls bowling
Steines scored the Class 1A individual state bowling title with a final game score of 193.
Emily Whitehead, Clinton girls bowling
Whitehead found her groove in the Class 2A state bowling tournament, claiming gold as the No. 5 seed.
Skye Jungwirth, Bettendorf girls bowling
Jungwirth capped off her season by winning Class 3A bowling gold with a 223 score in the finals.
Parker Macho, Linn-Mar boys swimming
The future University of Cincinnati Bearcat capped off his prep career with two state titles, setting two state records along the way.
Finn Martin, Newton boys swimming
Martin broke a 10-year-old state record when he won the 50 freestyle in 20.06.
Andrew Seifert, Cedar Rapids Washington boys swimming
Seifert scored double gold at the state swim championships, leaving his name in the record books as well with his times.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.