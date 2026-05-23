The action on the pitch in Iowa high school boys soccer is heading towards the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Tournament and the crowning of champions.

But before we get to that point, here are the candidates for the player of the year in boys soccer in Iowa this season.

High School On SI will announce the player of the year in each class at the conclusion of the state tournament.

Here are the candidates for the High School On SI Iowa High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Stats are accurate as of Saturday, May 23, 2026 from the Bound website.

High School On SI Iowa High School Boys Soccer Player Of The Year Candidates

Class 4A

Cam Schupham, Bettendorf: The senior has scored 22 points with nine assists this year, putting 48 of his 58 shots on target.

Cole Skinner, Southeast Polk: Skinner has been extremely valuable for the Rams, tallying 21 goals in 17 matches.

Tate Duax, Ankeny Centennial: The top goal scorer on the No. 1 ranked team, Duax has 19 goals and 14 assists, averaging over each per game started.

Eman Alicic, Waukee Northwest: Just a sophomore, Alicic has 44 points coming off 16 goals and 12 assists.

Jackson Evans, Muscatine: Evans has been nearly impossible to score on, saving 144 shots while allowing just 11 goals on the year.

Class 3A

Dylan White, Mount Pleasant: In 18 games, White has recorded 34 goals and 18 assists, averaging nearly two goals and an assist per game. He has 86 total points.

Carlos Zamago, Denison-Schleswig: The senior sits second in goals in 3A, recording 32 in addition to 12 assists.

Isack Ramadhani, Des Moines Hoover: In baseball, 20-20 used to be special. Ramadhani has reached that in soccer, scoring 22 goals with 20 assists.

Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier: Weiss, a junior, leads the top-ranked Saints in goals with 12, adding eight assists.

Colin Steele, Glenwood: A perfect name for a keeper, as Steele has 174 saves and just 28 goals allowed.

Class 2A

Juan Ulises Medina, Wright County: One of the surprises of the year, Wright County is a merged team with Medina allowing just six goals in 1,360 minutes played with 118 saves.

Joaquin Flores, Creston: One of the top goal scorers in the state, Flores has 41 in 17 games played, adding 11 assists.

Uriel Andrade-Martinez, West Liberty: The senior has tallied 31 goals and nine assists in just 14 games this spring.

Cristofer Enamorado, Chariton: Not only does the senior have 23 goals scored on the year, but he has recorded 21 assists.

Axel Gonzalez, Sioux City Bishop Heelan: A sophomore, Gonzalez leads one of the top teams with 14 goals, adding 11 assists.

Class 1A

Jordan Edgington, Burlington Notre Dame: The leading scorer in 1A, the sophomore has 36 goals and 11 assists.

Laird Holden, Iowa City Regina: A senior, Holden has racked up 31 goals and 17 assists already this year for the Regals.

Jonathon Flores, West Sioux: Another 30-goal scorer in 1A, Flores has hit that mark in 14 games.

Kyle Irwin, Council Bluffs St. Albert: Irwin has reached 20-20 status, tallying 21 assists and 20 goals.

Bryce McIntosh, Treynor: McIntosh makes it tough on the opposition, recording 108 saves and just 17 goals allowed in over 1,100 minutes.