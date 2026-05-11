Cedar Rapids Xavier Vaults To Top In Iowa High School Boys Soccer Rankings

Another new No. 1 team has emerged in the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Rankings , which were released on Monday just ahead of the reveal for postseason brackets.

Cedar Rapids Xavier is the top team in Class 3A, joining Ankeny Centennial in Class 4A, Gilbert in Class 2A and Iowa CIty Regina in Class 1A as the No. 1 teams. The rankings are a key piece in the determination for the substate tournament pairings, which are expected to be released by the IHSAA on Tuesday, May 12.

Tournament games begin in Class 1A and Class 2A on Monday, May 18 and on Tuesday, May 19 for Class 3A and Class 4A. Each substate winner will qualify for the Iowa High School State Association Boys State Soccer Tournament.

Eight substates will feature between six and nine teams. The tournament will be single-elimination format throughout.

Ankeny Centennal Remains At Top In Class 4A

Joining Ankeny Centennial in the Class 4A Top 10 are Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Urbandale, Southeast Polk, previous No. 1 Johnston, Dubuque Senior, Des Moines Roosevelt, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.

Waukee Northwest moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 this week, as Dubuque Senior debuted at seven and Pleasant Valley at No. 10, replacing Des Moines Lincoln and Iowa City West.

Cedar Rapids Xavier Jumps From No. 2 To No. 1

The Saints replaced Dallas Center-Grimes at the top of Class 3A, as the Mustangs dropped one spot to No. 2 this week. Davenport North, Marion and Norwalk round out the Top 5.

Des Moines Hoover, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Spencer and Decorah complete the Top 10. Decorah jumped into the rankings, replacing Cedar Rapids Washington.

Gilbert maintained the No. 1 spot in Class 2A followed by Unity Christian, Des Moines Christian, Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Williamsburg while Iowa City Regina did the same in Class 1A. West Sioux, Treynor, West Central Valley and Western Christian round out the Top 5 in that classification.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Rankings

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Rankings

Class 4A

Ankeny Centennial Waukee Northwest Cedar Rapids Prairie Urbandale Southeast Polk Johnston Dubuque Senior Des Moines Roosevelt Bettendorf Pleasant Valley

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Dallas Center-Grimes Davenport North Marion Norwalk Des Moines Hoover Denison-Schleswig Lewis Central Spencer Decorah

Class 2A

Gilbert Unity Christian Des Moines Christian Sioux City Bishop Heelan Williamsburg Mount Vernon West Liberty Wright County Davenport Assumption Nevada

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Sioux Treynor West Central Valley Western Christian Council Bluffs St. Albert Pella Christian Gladbrook-Reinbeck Van Meter Burlington Notre Dame