Iowa High School Wrestling Individual Rankings - Jan. 23, 2026
Conference tournaments taking place across the state.
The arrival of Iowa high school wrestling conference tournaments means we are even closer to the start of the annual state tournament.
Part of the run to the Casey’s Center in Des Moines includes crowning yourself the league champion. From there, districts are next on the docket, as wrestlers attempt to secure a bid to the state tournament.
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school wrestling individual rankings by classification and weight:
Iowa High School Wrestling Individual Rankings
Class 3A
106 Pounds
- Cruz Gannon, Dowling Catholic
- Knox Ayala, Fort Dodge
- Amir Newman-Winfrey, Southeast Polk
- Lucas Reeder, Pleasant Valley
- Brayden Tranmer, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
113 Pounds
- Jack Wallukait, Dowling Catholic
- Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest
- Ike Heysinger, Dubuque Hempstead
- Cain Crosson, Indianola
- Diego Robertty, Iowa City West
120 Pounds
- Kipton Lewis, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Chase Watkinson, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Landon Gottschalk, Dubuque Hempstead
- Mat Prine, Southeast Polk
- Oliver Lange, West Des Moines Valley
126 Pounds
- Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West
- Eddie Woody Jr., Southeast Polk
- Coby Fiser, Bondurant-Farrar
- Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial
- Joey Cahill, Waukee Northwest
132 Pounds
- Jake Knight, Bettendorf
- Weston Porter, Lewis Central
- Nash Hanson, Southeast Polk
- Matthew Tran, Iowa City West
- Caleb Arroyo, Urbandale
138 Pounds
- Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk
- Cody Trevino, Bettendorf
- Will McDermott, North Scott
- Kyler Simons, Dowling Catholic
- Aiden Winkie, Ankeny
144 Pounds
- Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk
- Hayden Hutt, Waukee Northwest
- Stoney Wood, Indianola
- Aiden Ehlinger, Linn-Mar
- Airic Coon, Dowling Catholic
150 Pounds
- Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
- Braxton Winkey, Ames
- Elijah Blewitt, Indiana
- Danny Peters, Clinton
- Soren Kelsall, Pleasant Valley
157 Pounds
- Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar
- Joe Hirsch, Western Dubuque
- Parker Casey, Johnston
- Lincoln Miller, Waukee
- Colton Shaffer, Oskaloosa
165 Pounds
- Mac Crosson, Indianola
- Dokken Biladeau, Southeast Polk
- Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny Centennial
- Kinnick Thompson, Johnston
- Brayden Crosser, Dallas Center-Grimes
175 Pounds
- Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
- Jaxon Miller, Carlisle
- Tyde Nelsen, Dallas Center-Grimes
- Landon Bell, Iowa City Liberty
- Adrian Perez-Hall, Burlington
190 Pounds
- Brayden Koester, Bettendorf
- Louden Bloxham, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Andy Franke, Muscatine
- Philip Jacobs, Linn-Mar
- Jesse Egli, Fort Dodge
215 Pounds
- Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf
- Camden Smith, Dubuque Hempstead
- Parker Jordan, Oskaloosa
- Treyton Feist, North Scott
- Paxton Blanchard, Lewis Central
285 Pounds
- Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge
- Henry Mohr, Waukee Northwest
- Brady Hagan, Dowling Catholic
- Kaden Stitt, Iowa City West
- Andrew Hine, Waukee
Class 2A
106 Pounds
- Anderson Osgood, Solon
- Brennan Jacobs, Greene County
- Luke Walsh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Jackson McGonegle, Center Point-Urbana
- Jackson Parmater, Vinton-Shellsburg
113 Pounds
- Cael McCabe, Fairfield
- Kohen Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame
- Bryce Oosteinink, Sioux Center
- Tucker Ball, Davis County
- Ryker Dewitt, Williamsburg
120 Pounds
- Urijah Courter, West Marshall
- Simon Bettis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City
- Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Charlie Boelman, North Polk
126 Pounds
- Dylan Williamson, Van Meter
- Adam Carey, Independence
- Adrian Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Slater Thomas, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Jon Gonzalez, West Marshall
132 Pounds
- Carter Schmauss, Crestwood
- Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Linden Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Easton Enyeart, Ballard
- Mason Shirk, Wilton
138 Pounds
- Gavin Landers, Denver
- Liam Aldfinger, Wilton
- Caiden Latch, Roland-Story
- Cain Rodgers, North Fayette Valley
- Jared Glendening, Burlington Notre Dame
144 Pounds
- Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Kaydin Jones, Union
- Chase Krantz, Davenport Assumption
- Owen Henriksen, Alburnett
- Carter Cajthaml, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
150 Pounds
- Blake Fox, Osage
- Gabe Brisker, Wilton
- Ben Walsh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Kael Cook, Burlington Notre Dame
- Dawson Beyer, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
157 Pounds
- Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon
- Hudson Scranton, Anamosa
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Colin Sesker, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Liam Weber, West Delaware
165 Pounds
- Boden White, Denver
- Jacob McCargill, Shenandoah
- William Fullhart, Decorah
- Taevyn Zinnel, Algona
- Tucker Wheeler, PCM
175 Pounds
- Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
- Kyler Crow, Mediapolis
- Dain Burkhardt, Fairfield
- Blake Mather, West Delaware
- Marcus Bear, South Tama
190 Pounds
- Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt
- Maximus Purdy, Davenport Assumption
- Brendan Lamfers, Sioux Center
- Thomas Sexton, Decorah
- Braylen Bieber, Independence
215 Pounds
- Mason Koehler, Glenwood
- Gatlin Rogers, Wilton
- Jaxon Anderson, Mount Vernon
- Gavin Muller, Osage
- Dru Diaz, Davenport Assumption
285 Pounds
- Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett
- Andrew Dix, Mount Vernon
- Lucas Feuerbach, Solon
- Layne Kleppe, North Fayette Valley
- JT Kelso, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
Class 1A
106 Pounds
- Ty Martin, Don Bosco
- Karson Wuebker, South Central Calhoun
- Hudson Cox, Southeast Warren
- Kyler Happel, Lisbon
- Josh Nelson, Nodaway Valley
113 Pounds
- Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
- Carver Hinz, Jesup
- Ian Maize, WACO
- Brady Burton, Westwood
- Jack Gogel, Lisbon
120 Pounds
- Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco
- Jesse Burton, Westwood
- Jensen Dyer, Martensdale-St. Marys
- DeShawn Parrow, Jesup
- Jacob Rauch, North Linn
126 Pounds
- Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
- Crosby Yoder, Logan-Magnolia
- Ayden Bergman, Jesup
- Cade Happel, Lisbon
- Waylon Logue, Southeast Warren
132 Pounds
- Riley Watts, Lawton-Bronson
- Ty Strode, Nodaway Valley
- Ryan Bahnson, West Lyon
- Cooper Hinz, Jesup
- Jaxon Paige, Alta-Aurelia
138 Pounds
- Drew Anderson, Riverside
- Blake Irvin, Don Bosco
- Brayden Scheffers, Interstate 35
- Matthew Mintle, Lynnville-Sully
- Max Pollock, Wayne
144 Pounds
- Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco
- Evan Erpandach, West Lyon
- Aidan Timm, Belle Plaine
- Kaden Lange, Jesup
- Chance Christensen, Riceville
150 Pounds
- Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
- Dustin Van Oort, West Sioux
- Ayden Groom, North Mahaska
- Dustin VanOort, West Sioux
- Braxton Bormann, Central/Edgewood-Colesburg
157 Pounds
- Teague Smith, West Hancock
- Tully Wood, Wayne
- Boston Peters, Westwood
- Caleb Swedin, GTRA
- Sam Dominick, Woodbur Central
165 Pounds
- Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek
- Cohen Wolford, Wapello
- Holden Koele, Woodbury Central
- Ryan Groom, North Mahaska
- Mason Allen, Central Decatur
175 Pounds
- Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
- Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley
- Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett
- Jackson Kounkel, Hinton
- Lane Mitchell, Lawton-Bronson
190 Pounds
- Keaton Moeller, Starmont
- Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central
- Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Ryan Wirtz, Emmetsburg
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley
215 Pounds
- Kyler Salis, Don Bosco
- Carter Wright, Woodbury Central
- Dax Youngblut, Jesup
- Braxton Plants, Montezuma
- Carter Richter, ACGC
285 Pounds
- Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley
- Logan Lashbrook, Janesville
- Owen Menke, Sigourney-Keota
- Will Howes, MFL MarMac
- Antoni Solovi, Postville
