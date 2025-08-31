Iowa Preps with Big Days for Cyclones, Hawkeyes
While this past Friday was for the high schools to shine under the lights, Saturday marked the first big college football day.
Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones claimed dominating victories, as each received key contributions from former Iowa high school football standouts.
In Ames, the Cyclones improved to 2-0 with a 55-7 victory over South Dakota. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes got in the win column in their season opener with a 34-7 triumph vs. UAlbany.
Here are some of the top contributions from former Iowa high school football standouts in wins by Iowa and Iowa State this past Saturday. The two teams square off this coming Saturday.
Caleb Bacon, Iowa State (Lake Mills)
On a day when many players got on the field, Bacon tallied four tackles including a half for loss.
Gabe Burkle, Iowa State (Cedar Rapids Prairie)
Burkle hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Rocco Becht. He was the leading receiver on the day with four catches for 85 yards.
Aiden Flora, Iowa State (ADM)
Flora handled both punts, returning one 66 yards and finishing with 117 return yards on the day.
Aaron Graves, Iowa (Southeast Valley)
Graves made several highlight reels with his thunderous sack.
Kyle Konrardy, Iowa State (Dubuque Senior)
Konrardy, the savior with a game-winning field goal vs. Iowa last year, booted a 63-yarder vs. South Dakota. He was also 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts and added another field goal.
Zach Lutmer, Iowa (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)
Lutmer finished tied for the team lead with five tackles, including three solos.
Alex Manske, Iowa State (Algona)
Manske, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2025, got in the scoring column with a 4-yard run in the fourth. He was 4-for-5 for 28 yards, adding 26 yards rushing on four carries.
Jamison Patton, Iowa State (Ankeny)
Patton picked off a pass, returning it 22 yards against the Coyotes. He was the leading tackler with six stops, including four solos.
Nick Reinicke, Iowa State (Dike-New Hartford)
Reinicke had an interception for the Cyclones on defense, recording two tackles.
Abu Sama, Iowa State (Southeast Polk)
Sama gave the Cyclones the lead for good with a 15-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, putting them up 14-7. In limited playing time, Sama had 23 yards rushing.
Karson Sharar, Iowa (Iowa Falls-Alden)
Sharar tallied four tackles, including three solos on defense.
Chase Smith, Iowa State (North Scott)
A standout quarterback for the Lancers, Smith made his collegiate debut by successfully kicking three extra-point kicks.
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa (Williamsburg)
Wetjen caught a short pass and scored, adding a 17-yard punt return for his day.