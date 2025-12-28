Former Iowa High School Football Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Another former Iowa high school football standout has announced plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January.
Jamison Patton, who played at both Des Moines Roosevelt High School and Ankeny High School, confirmed on social media that he will use his final season of eligibility elsewhere than Iowa State.
The Cyclones have seen a massive change in the football roster since the departure of head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. That includes several former Iowa high school football standouts like Patton including Alex Manske.
“To Cyclone Nation, thank you for your support every Saturday and for making the environment electric every week,” Patton posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “After a lot of prayer, reflection and conversations, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility.”
Jamison Patton Made Big Impact Immediately With Iowa State
The 6-foot-2 Patton transferred to Ankeny for his senior season, earning all-state honors from several media outlets. He was a three-star athlete graded by recruiting services such as ESPN, On3 and 247Sports, becoming the No. 45 athlete in the nation.
Patton was Ankeny’s leading receiver for fellow former Iowa State quarterback and expected transfer portal teammate JJ Kohl, catching six touchdowns and 821 yards. He also had 37 tackles with two interceptions and a sack.
While at Des Moines Roosevelt, Patton played a variety of positions including quarterback, where he threw for nearly 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns with another 548 yards rushing and seven more scores.
Former Iowa High School Athlete Held Multiple Power 4 Offers
Patton held offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska and a handful of other schools.
In his true freshman season as a Cyclone, Patton played in 11 games with a start, recording 16 tackles and an interception. He played in 14 games the following season with 15 tackles and an interception, including a pair of tackles in the Big 12 Championship game and Pop-Tarts Bowl.
This past fall, Patton recorded a career-high 48 tackles with two interceptions.