Johnston forfeits every match vs. Southeast Polk at Allie Morrison Dual Tournament

Following issue last week between Southeast Polk, Ankeny, Johnston forfeits all 14 weights vs. Rams

Johnston opted to not wrestle Southeast Polk after reaching the finals at the Allie Morrison Duals Tournament this past Saturday.
The Johnston wrestling team didn’t lose a dual that they took part in during the Allie Morrison Tournament this past weekend in Marshalltown.

But the Dragons did not win the event.

Following easy victories over Sioux City East, Webster City and Cedar falls, Johnston opted to not send out a single wrestle for a single match against Southeast Polk in the championship dual.

The Rams walked away with an 84-0 victory without breaking a sweat, as all 14 matches were forfeit wins for the top team in Class 3A. Sioux City East did step in and face Southeast Polk, with that dual ending 83-0. 

According to sources, the decision came from the recent issue that grew during a dual between Southeast Polk and Ankeny. That ended with fans from both sides being cleared out of the gym, as the final matches took place with nobody in the stands. 

Back in early December, Johnston and Southeast Polk did square off, with the Rams winning, 54-18. 

Southeast Polk is set to return to action on Thursday when they host Urbandale. They also have duals scheduled with Waukee, West Des Moines Dowling and Ankeny Centennial.

