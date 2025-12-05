6-Foot-8 Iowa Volleyball Sensation Commits To Marquette
An Iowa high school volleyball standout has made her college decision known.
Ryanne Brubaker, a Grundy Center High School junior, committed to Marquette University on Thursday.
“I’m so extremely excited to announce my commitment to Marquette University to continue my academic and athletic volleyball career,” Brubaker posted on social media. “I want to thank many people who have been with me through my journey in playing volleyball.
“My friends and my family have been such a big part of my choice. I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity and blessings that I get to be able to do what I love every day.”
Grundy Center Sensation Stands 6-foot-8
The 6-foot-8 Brubaker recorded 461 kills in 46 matches and 116 sets this past fall, adding 144 total blocks and 28 digs with a pair of serving aces.
As a sophomore for the Spartans, Brubaker had 332 kills in 41 matches with 85 blocks. She entered high school 6-6, growing two more inches over the past two seasons.
Ryanne Brubaker Part Of Key Returning Nucleus For Spartans Next Year
Brubaker offered thanks to several key individuals, adding, “I also want to give a huge shoutout to my parents who I couldn’t be doing what I love without their support.”
Grundy Center will return Brubaker, Trinity Jirovsky, Caturella Brown, Jordan Van Wechel, Ava Mundt and Charlee Kirkpatrick from the rotation next year. The Spartans reached the Class 2A state semifinals this past year, falling to eventual champion Denver in four sets.