State announces regional dual wrestling sites for all three classes

Nico DeSalvo and Southeast Polk are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A.
The 24 sites for regional duals have been announced as wrestling teams around the state will gather on Tuesday, February 4 for action.

Three teams per site in all three classes will compete for a spot in the state duals field on Saturday, February 8 from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.

The top-ranked teams at each site automatically advanced to the finals where they will face the winner of the semifinal round matchup. 

Southeast Polk in Class 3A, Algona in 2A and Alburnett in 1A are the No. 1 ranked teams.

Here are the Iowa high school regional dual wrestling assignments:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL REGIONAL DUAL WRESTLING ASSIGNMENTS

Class 3A

Site 1: Southeast Polk

  • Semifinal: #22 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #24 Fort Dodge
  • Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD

Site 2: Waverly-Shell Rock

  • Semifinal: #19 Western Dubuque vs. #23 Dubuque, Hempstead
  • Final: #2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD

Site 3: Indianola

  • Semifinal: #20 Urbandale vs. #21 Iowa City, City
  • Final: #3 Indianola vs. TBD

Site 4: Linn-Mar

  • Semifinal: #17 Bondurant-Farrar vs. #18 North Scott
  • Final: #4 Linn-Mar vs. TBD

Site 5: Johnston

  • Semifinal: #15 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #16 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
  • Final: #5 Johnston vs. TBD

Site 6: Waukee Northwest

  • Semifinal: #12 Lewis Central vs. #14 Ankeny Centennial
  • Final: #6 Waukee Northwest vs. TBD

Site 7: Pleasant Valley

  • Semifinal: #10 Bettendorf vs. #13 Clear Creek-Amana
  • Final: #7 Pleasant Valley vs. TBD

Site 8: Carlisle

  • Semifinal: #9 Ankeny vs. #11 Norwalk
  • Final: #8 Carlisle vs. TBD

Class 2A

Site 1: Algona

  • Semifinal: #21 West Marshall vs. #23 Crestwood
  • Final: #1 Algona vs. TBD

Site 2: West Delaware

  • Semifinal: #20 North Fayette Valley vs. #22 Union
  • Final: #2 West Delaware vs. TBD

Site 3: Williamsburg

  • Semifinal: #18 West Liberty vs. #19 Anamosa
  • Final: #3 Williamsburg vs. TBD

Site 4: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

  • Semifinal: #15 Ballard vs. #24 Creston
  • Final: #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD

Site 5: Independence

  • Semifinal: #16 Solon vs. #17 Benton Community
  • Final: #5 Independence vs. TBD

Site 6: Assumption, Davenport

  • Semifinal: #11 Mount Vernon vs. #12 Burlington Notre Dame
  • Final: #6 Assumption, Davenport vs. TBD

Site 7: Winterset

  • Semifinal: #10 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. #13 Atlantic
  • Final: #7 Winterset vs. TBD

Site 8: Humboldt

  • Semifinal: #9 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
  • Final: #8 Humboldt vs. TBD

Class 1A

Site 1: Alburnett

  • Semifinal: #20 West Branch vs. #22 Iowa Valley
  • Final: #1 Alburnett vs. TBD

Site 2: Don Bosco, GilbertvilleTo begin at 5 p.m.

  • Semifinal: #17 Lawton-Bronson vs. #18 Central Springs
  • Final: #2 Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD

Site 3: Wilton

  • Semifinal: #14 Nodaway Valley vs. #21 Interstate 35
  • Final: #3 Wilton vs. TBD

Site 4: Jesup

  • Semifinal: #13 Lisbon vs. #24 Westwood
  • Final: #4 Jesup vs. TBD

Site 5: Riverside, Oakland

  • Semifinal: #16 Underwood vs. #19 Shenandoah
  • Final: #5 Riverside, Oakland vs. TBD

Site 6: Osage

  • Semifinal: #11 Denver vs. #15 Alta-Aurelia
  • Final: #6 Osage vs. TBD

Site 7: Hinton

  • Semifinal: #10 Woodbury Central vs. #12 Logan-Magnolia
  • Final: #7 Hinton vs. TBD

Site 8: Lake Mills

  • Semifinal: #9 Nashua-Plainfield vs. #23 West Lyon
  • Final: #8 Lake Mills vs. TBD
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

