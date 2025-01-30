State announces regional dual wrestling sites for all three classes
The 24 sites for regional duals have been announced as wrestling teams around the state will gather on Tuesday, February 4 for action.
Three teams per site in all three classes will compete for a spot in the state duals field on Saturday, February 8 from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.
The top-ranked teams at each site automatically advanced to the finals where they will face the winner of the semifinal round matchup.
Southeast Polk in Class 3A, Algona in 2A and Alburnett in 1A are the No. 1 ranked teams.
Here are the Iowa high school regional dual wrestling assignments:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL REGIONAL DUAL WRESTLING ASSIGNMENTS
Class 3A
Site 1: Southeast Polk
- Semifinal: #22 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #24 Fort Dodge
- Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD
Site 2: Waverly-Shell Rock
- Semifinal: #19 Western Dubuque vs. #23 Dubuque, Hempstead
- Final: #2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD
Site 3: Indianola
- Semifinal: #20 Urbandale vs. #21 Iowa City, City
- Final: #3 Indianola vs. TBD
Site 4: Linn-Mar
- Semifinal: #17 Bondurant-Farrar vs. #18 North Scott
- Final: #4 Linn-Mar vs. TBD
Site 5: Johnston
- Semifinal: #15 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #16 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
- Final: #5 Johnston vs. TBD
Site 6: Waukee Northwest
- Semifinal: #12 Lewis Central vs. #14 Ankeny Centennial
- Final: #6 Waukee Northwest vs. TBD
Site 7: Pleasant Valley
- Semifinal: #10 Bettendorf vs. #13 Clear Creek-Amana
- Final: #7 Pleasant Valley vs. TBD
Site 8: Carlisle
- Semifinal: #9 Ankeny vs. #11 Norwalk
- Final: #8 Carlisle vs. TBD
Class 2A
Site 1: Algona
- Semifinal: #21 West Marshall vs. #23 Crestwood
- Final: #1 Algona vs. TBD
Site 2: West Delaware
- Semifinal: #20 North Fayette Valley vs. #22 Union
- Final: #2 West Delaware vs. TBD
Site 3: Williamsburg
- Semifinal: #18 West Liberty vs. #19 Anamosa
- Final: #3 Williamsburg vs. TBD
Site 4: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Semifinal: #15 Ballard vs. #24 Creston
- Final: #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD
Site 5: Independence
- Semifinal: #16 Solon vs. #17 Benton Community
- Final: #5 Independence vs. TBD
Site 6: Assumption, Davenport
- Semifinal: #11 Mount Vernon vs. #12 Burlington Notre Dame
- Final: #6 Assumption, Davenport vs. TBD
Site 7: Winterset
- Semifinal: #10 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. #13 Atlantic
- Final: #7 Winterset vs. TBD
Site 8: Humboldt
- Semifinal: #9 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
- Final: #8 Humboldt vs. TBD
Class 1A
Site 1: Alburnett
- Semifinal: #20 West Branch vs. #22 Iowa Valley
- Final: #1 Alburnett vs. TBD
Site 2: Don Bosco, Gilbertville – To begin at 5 p.m.
- Semifinal: #17 Lawton-Bronson vs. #18 Central Springs
- Final: #2 Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD
Site 3: Wilton
- Semifinal: #14 Nodaway Valley vs. #21 Interstate 35
- Final: #3 Wilton vs. TBD
Site 4: Jesup
- Semifinal: #13 Lisbon vs. #24 Westwood
- Final: #4 Jesup vs. TBD
Site 5: Riverside, Oakland
- Semifinal: #16 Underwood vs. #19 Shenandoah
- Final: #5 Riverside, Oakland vs. TBD
Site 6: Osage
- Semifinal: #11 Denver vs. #15 Alta-Aurelia
- Final: #6 Osage vs. TBD
Site 7: Hinton
- Semifinal: #10 Woodbury Central vs. #12 Logan-Magnolia
- Final: #7 Hinton vs. TBD
Site 8: Lake Mills
- Semifinal: #9 Nashua-Plainfield vs. #23 West Lyon
- Final: #8 Lake Mills vs. TBD