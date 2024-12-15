Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state rankings (12/15/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state tournament rankings for the week of Dec. 16:
1. Bettendorf
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs handled North Scott in dual action, winning eight matches.
2. Southeast Polk
Previous rank: 2
In a dual, the Rams absolutely worked West Des Moines Valley, 70-6.
3. Don Bosco
Previous rank: 3
It was business as usal for the Dons, picking up dual wins over Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center and East Marshall/GMG.
4. Waverly-Shell Rock
Previous rank: 4
The Go-Hawks were set to compete against Bettendorf at the Baltzley Invitational before weather canceled the event.
5. Alburnett
Previous rank: 5
The Pirates handled Wilton after a nice showing at the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational earlier this year.
6. Osage
Previous rank: 6
Five lopsided duals all went in favor of the Green Devils last week.
7. Waukee Northwest
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Wolves put several on the podium at the stacked Council Bluffs Classic, led by Carew Christensen. They were the top Iowa school in the team standings.
8. Fort Dodge
Previous rank: 10
The Dodgers were the second-highest Iowa school at the Council Bluffs Classic behind only Waukee Northwest, crowning a champion with another runner-up.
9. Ames
Previous rank: 9
It was another great weekend for the Little Cyclones, earning two gold at the Council Bluffs Classic.
10. Mount Vernon
Previous rank: 7
Mount Vernon rebounded from a loss to Williamsburg to top Clear Creek-Amana in its only action of the week.