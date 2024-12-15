High School

Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state rankings (12/15/2024)

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling teams in the state

Dana Becker

Ice and poor road conditions kept several teams, including Bettendorf, from competing this past weekend.
Ice and poor road conditions kept several teams, including Bettendorf, from competing this past weekend. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state tournament rankings for the week of Dec. 16:

1. Bettendorf

Previous rank: 1

The Bulldogs handled North Scott in dual action, winning eight matches.

2. Southeast Polk

Previous rank: 2

In a dual, the Rams absolutely worked West Des Moines Valley, 70-6.

3. Don Bosco

Previous rank: 3

It was business as usal for the Dons, picking up dual wins over Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center and East Marshall/GMG.

4. Waverly-Shell Rock

Previous rank: 4

The Go-Hawks were set to compete against Bettendorf at the Baltzley Invitational before weather canceled the event.

5. Alburnett

Previous rank: 5

The Pirates handled Wilton after a nice showing at the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational earlier this year.

6. Osage

Previous rank: 6

Five lopsided duals all went in favor of the Green Devils last week.

7. Waukee Northwest

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Wolves put several on the podium at the stacked Council Bluffs Classic, led by Carew Christensen. They were the top Iowa school in the team standings. 

8. Fort Dodge

Previous rank: 10

The Dodgers were the second-highest Iowa school at the Council Bluffs Classic behind only Waukee Northwest, crowning a champion with another runner-up. 

9. Ames

Previous rank: 9

It was another great weekend for the Little Cyclones, earning two gold at the Council Bluffs Classic.

10. Mount Vernon

Previous rank: 7

Mount Vernon rebounded from a loss to Williamsburg to top Clear Creek-Amana in its only action of the week.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa