Top Iowa High School WR Prospect Adds Miami To List
One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state continues to garner the attention of college football programs around the country.
Landon Blum, a junior at Woodbine High School, received an offer from the University of Miami on Wednesday.
Blum, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 Iowa high school football eight-player state championship game, also holds offers from 11 other schools including Iowa, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Blum is a multi-sport standout for Woodbine, as he was part of the basketball team that reached the Class 1A Iowa high school state basketball tournament last winter.
“All glory to God, blessed to receive an offer from the University of Miami,” Blum posted on social media.
Woodbine Junior Regarded As One Of Top Players In Iowa High School Football
According to 247Sports, Blum is the No. 2 player in Iowa for the Class of 2027 and the 12th-ranked tight end overall in the country. The recruiting service ranks him as the 213th-best player in the entire class.
In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Blum sits first overall in Iowa, 14th for tight ends and 250th overall in the country.
Landon Blum Has 100 Receptions, Over 1,800 Yards Last Two Seasons
Blum caught 60 passes for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns this past fall for Woodbine, adding a rushing touchdown to his offensive numbers. He also had 11.5 tackles on defense with a sack and two interceptions to go along with three passes defended.
As a sophomore, Blum caught 40 passes for 802 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.