High School

Vote: Iowa High School Wrestling Class 2A Preseason Wrestler of the Year

Here are 10 candidates for Class 2A preseason wrestler of the year in Iowa

Dana Becker

Union's Brayden Bohnsack won a state wrestling championship last year and is one of the top Class 2A wrestlers this year.
Union's Brayden Bohnsack won a state wrestling championship last year and is one of the top Class 2A wrestlers this year. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa high school wrestling Class 2A preseason wrestler of the year.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Here are the nominees:

Brayden Bohnsack, Union LaPorte City, Senior

Bohnsack secured the 113-pound title last year in a thriller, winning 4-2 to finish the season 42-4 overall. 

Kaiden Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior

Dietzenbach will look to earn himself gold after grabbing silver at 132 a season ago while finishing with a record of 30-2. 

Blake Fox
Osage's Blake Fox is one of the top Class 2A wrestlers returning this year. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Blake Fox, Osage, Junior

Part of the talented group that competes out of Osage, Fox finished his sophomore campaign 50-1 with the 138-pound title around his waist. 

Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City, Senior

After being denied last year while going 44-2 overall, Hedeman will be looking to win it all in his final season.

Broedy Hendricks
Humboldt's Broedy Hendricks reached the state finals last year as a sophomore. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt, Sophomore

Hendricks, competing at 165 pounds, made it to the finals last year, finishing second with a record of 46-3. 

Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon, Junior

Like so many at this level, Jaspers is coming off a strong football season in the fall. Last winter, he was the 138-pound runner-up with a record of 39-4. 

Bo Koedam
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bo Koedam was a state runner-up as a junior last season. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior

A tough 2-1 loss in the finals to an undefeated wrestler should spark Koedam this year, as he was 49-3 himself last season.

Lucas Kral, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Senior

Kral made it all the way to the finals as a junior, settling for silver and a mark of 47-3 on the year.

Austin Scranton
Anamosa's Austin Scranton captured a state title as a junior last winter. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Austin Scranton, Anamosa, Senior

An elite football player, Scranton just continues to showcase his skills on the mats at the same time. He won the 175-pound bracket last year at state, finishing a perfect 49-0.

Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Sophomore

All Spurgeon did as a ninth-grader was finish the year 38-1 and standing atop the 120-pound podium at state as a champion.

Published |Modified
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa