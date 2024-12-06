Vote: Iowa High School Wrestling Class 2A Preseason Wrestler of the Year
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa high school wrestling Class 2A preseason wrestler of the year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Here are the nominees:
Brayden Bohnsack, Union LaPorte City, Senior
Bohnsack secured the 113-pound title last year in a thriller, winning 4-2 to finish the season 42-4 overall.
Kaiden Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
Dietzenbach will look to earn himself gold after grabbing silver at 132 a season ago while finishing with a record of 30-2.
Blake Fox, Osage, Junior
Part of the talented group that competes out of Osage, Fox finished his sophomore campaign 50-1 with the 138-pound title around his waist.
Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City, Senior
After being denied last year while going 44-2 overall, Hedeman will be looking to win it all in his final season.
Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt, Sophomore
Hendricks, competing at 165 pounds, made it to the finals last year, finishing second with a record of 46-3.
Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon, Junior
Like so many at this level, Jaspers is coming off a strong football season in the fall. Last winter, he was the 138-pound runner-up with a record of 39-4.
Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
A tough 2-1 loss in the finals to an undefeated wrestler should spark Koedam this year, as he was 49-3 himself last season.
Lucas Kral, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Senior
Kral made it all the way to the finals as a junior, settling for silver and a mark of 47-3 on the year.
Austin Scranton, Anamosa, Senior
An elite football player, Scranton just continues to showcase his skills on the mats at the same time. He won the 175-pound bracket last year at state, finishing a perfect 49-0.
Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Sophomore
All Spurgeon did as a ninth-grader was finish the year 38-1 and standing atop the 120-pound podium at state as a champion.