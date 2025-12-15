Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
Will anyone be able to challenge the Johnston girls basketball team this season?
The Dragons, who have won each of the last two Class 5A Iowa girls high school state championships, are off to a fast start, winning each of their first six games by an average of just under 25 points.
Johnston took care of Waukee Northwest in a slugfest, 47-41, three days after besting Ankeny by 23.
We should find out just a little bit more about Jenica Lewis and her teammates when they meet Dowling Catholic in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown inside the Johnston gym this week.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: A showdown with Waukee Northwest resulted in a six-point win for the Dragons.
2. Dowling Catholic (5A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Maroons got past a couple pesky teams at the MIdwest Elite Showcase before rolling through Ankeny Centennial.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: So far, so good for the Mustangs, who are winning by an average of 19 points per game.
4. Norwalk (4A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Norwalk has scored at least 60 in all five games this year.
5. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: The defending 1A state champs moved up and took down Lewis Central, 50-37.
6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: In two games last week, the Crusaders allowed a total of 38 points.
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Go-Hawks limited Marion to 20 points in a 22-point victory.
8. Waukee Northwest (5A, 3-3)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: Hard to fault the Wolves too much, as they’ll look to rebound from a pair of tough losses.
9. Cherokee (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: A fun one with Spirit Lake wraps up the pre-Christmas schedule for the Braves.
10. Denver (2A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: The Cyclones took care of business vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 61-41.
11. Treynor (2A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 12
12. Iowa City High (5A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 13
13. Iowa City West (5A, 1-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
14. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
15. Williamsburg (3A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: No. 8
16. Maquoketa (3A, 2-2)
Previous Rank: No. 16
17. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A, 2-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
18. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 18
19. Newell-Fonda (1A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 19
20. Maquoketa Valley (2A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 20
21. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 3-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Last Week: The Tigers bounced back from a loss at Ankeny, besting Waukee Northwest, 70-54.
22. North Polk (4A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: No. 21
23. Des Moines Christian (3A, 2-2)
Previous Rank: No. 22
24. Hinton (2A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: No. 23
25. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1A, 3-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
Dropped out: No. 25 Cedar Rapids Washington.
Other teams receiving votes: Ankeny; Waukee; Spirit Lake; Ankeny Centennial.