Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/3/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 27-May 2. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 10. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Victor Ward, Charles City boys track and field

Ward set a new school-record in the 100-meter dash, going 10.88 at a meet in Osage. That bested the previous mark set by Drew Johnson in 2005.

Jack Lenz, Kuemper Catholic boys golf

Lenz carded a round of 74 to win the CYO by two strokes. His round included three birdies, including one on the par-3 No. 2, which is 197 yards.

Ainsley Wilson, Iowa City West girls golf

The sophomore has a score of 67 for the lowest 18-hole total to date.

Morgan Crees, Panorama girls soccer

Crees broke free for six goals in an 8-1 win for the Panthers, taking 10 shots on goal and converting six of them.

Kyli Koenigsfeld, Iowa Falls-Alden girls soccer

Koenigsfeld, a sophomore, recorded a hat trick while adding five assists in a 10-0 win for the Cadets.

Jordan Edgington, Burlington Notre Dame boys soccer

In a 7-0 victory over Danville, Edgington had six of the seven goals, converting six of his nine shots on goal.

Cristofer Enamorado, Chariton boys soccer

The senior tallied six goals on six shots on target, leading Chariton past Centerville, 1-0.

Dylan White, Mount Pleasant boys soccer

White did a little bit of everything, scoring four goals while dishing out five assists in a 12-0 victory over Keokuk.

Vihaan Koganti, Des Moines Roosevelt boys tennis

It has been a perfect spring for the freshman, as he is 9-0 while playing No. 1 for the Roughriders, dropping just one set.

Harrison Mullens, Pella boys track and field

Mullens had a big night at his home meet, winning the 200 while running on the first place sprint medley and 4x400 relays.

Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian girls track and field

Coming off a strong Drake Relays, Kacmarynski won four events at Pella, placing first in the 100 along with the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Frederick Tarasid-Tarawally, Southeast Polk boys track and field

The junior posted Top 20 times this year in Iowa in both the 100 and 200, winning both events at a meet in Waukee Northwest.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.