Lionel Messi Net Worth: How Much Is the Soccer Legend Worth in 2026?

Lionel Messi is not only one of the most famous athletes on the planet—he’s also one of the wealthiest.

Over the course of his glittering career, the Argentine legend has amassed not just an extraordinary trophy haul—including a record eight Ballons d’Or and a World Cup—but also hundreds of millions of dollars.

Those riches have come from his eye-watering on-field earnings with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, as well as from countless sponsorship deals and an ever-growing investment portfolio.

Here’s how much Messi is worth in 2026, along with a breakdown of how he earns—and spends—his vast fortune.

What Is Lionel Messi’s Net Worth in 2026?

Lionel Messi is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

As of 2026, Lionel Messi has an estimated net worth of $850 million (£629 million), according to various sources, including GIVEMESPORT and Parade.

That figure places him as the second-wealthiest active soccer player in the world, behind only his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently achieved billionaire status.

How Much Does Messi Earn?

Messi signed a contract extension with Inter Miami in October. | Getty/Adler Garfield

According to Forbes, Lionel Messi earned an estimated $135 million (£94 million) in 2025, a figure that combines his on-field salary with Inter Miami and his substantial off-field income from endorsements and business ventures.

That total placed him among the very highest earners in global sports. Only four athletes—NFL quarterback Dak Prescott, boxer Tyson Fury, NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Ronaldo—earned more during the same period.

Below is a full breakdown of where Messi’s money came from over the year.

Messi’s Salary Breakdown

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023. | Getty/Joe Raedle

Messi is the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer by a considerable margin, earning $20.4 million (£14.8 million) in guaranteed compensation through his lucrative Inter Miami contract.

In October 2025, he signed an extension that will keep him at the club through the end of the 2028 season.

While that is hardly a modest sum, Messi’s salary still represents only a relatively small portion of his overall income.

Messi’s Endorsements and Sponsorships

Messi’s endorsements and brand partnerships are where the majority of his wealth is generated.

The biggest—and most high-profile—of these is his joint venture with Apple TV and Major League Soccer. Signed when he joined Inter Miami in 2023, the deal sees Messi take a share of MLS’s $250 million per year (£195 million), 10-year broadcasting agreement with Apple. According to The Guardian, the arrangement is understood to earn the Argentine around $50 million per year (£39 million).

Elsewhere, Messi’s long-standing partnership with adidas continues to bring in a substantial income. Associated with the brand since 2006, Messi signed a lifetime contract extension in 2017 reportedly worth around $25 million annually (£19.5 million).

Beyond those flagship deals, Messi also has lucrative endorsement agreements with major global brands including PepsiCo, Mastercard, Budweiser, Huawei and several others. He also has equity stake in Inter Miami itself.

Messi’s Investments and Business Portfolio

Messi has his own drinks company. | mas+

Messi doesn’t rely solely on brand deals to grow his wealth off the field—he also has an extensive business and investment portfolio of his own.

His ventures include the MiM Hotels chain, launched in partnership with Majestic Hotel Group in 2017; Más+ by Messi, his sports drink brand introduced in 2024; the Messi Store, a lifestyle and clothing brand that opened its first physical location in Barcelona and now operates primarily online; and 525 Rosario, his media and production company.

Messi has also invested in MM Winemaker, a Switzerland-based company with which he has launched his own wine range. In addition, he is a global partner and shareholder in Argentine restaurant chain El Club de la Milanesa.

Perhaps most impressively, Messi boasts a substantial real estate portfolio reportedly worth around $300 million (£235 million). His properties include homes in Barcelona, Argentina, Miami and Ibiza.

Inside Lionel Messi’s Luxury Lifestyle

With such immense wealth, it’s no surprise that Lionel Messi lives a life of luxury.

Beyond his impressive real estate holdings, Messi has a seriously high-end car collection. According to Goal, it includes a $2 million Pagani Zonda Tricolore (£1.56 million), a Ferrari F430 Spyder, a Dodge Charger SRT8 and a Maserati GranTurismo, among other rare and exotic vehicles.

Messi also owns a private jet, a 2004 Gulfstream V, which reportedly cost around $15 million (£11.7 million).

When he’s not on the pitch, Messi enjoys traveling and vacationing in style. His favorite getaway is Ibiza, where he celebrated his 35th birthday with family at the Ushuaïa beach hotel, joined by former teammates Cesc Fàbregas and Luis Suárez and their families.

Messi is also known for his generosity. He runs the Leo Messi Foundation, established in 2007 to support education and healthcare initiatives for vulnerable children, and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, using his platform to help children around the world.

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